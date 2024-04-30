RHP Josh Winder to Rehab for Mussels
April 30, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
The Minnesota Twins have announced the following roster transactions (3):
RHP Josh Winder assigned to Low-A Fort Myers on MLB Rehab.
RHP Jack Noble transferred from High-A Cedar Rapids to Low-A Fort Myers. RHP Spencer Bengard transferred from FCL Twins to Low-A Fort Myers.
Winder will wear No. 35. Noble will wear No. 23. Bengard will wear No. 44. Please note that C Matthew Clayton will now wear No. 50 and LHP Ross Dunn will now wear No. 99.
The Mighty Mussels' roster now sits at 28 active players, two below the league maximum.
