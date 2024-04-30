RHP Josh Winder to Rehab for Mussels

April 30, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







The Minnesota Twins have announced the following roster transactions (3):

RHP Josh Winder assigned to Low-A Fort Myers on MLB Rehab.

RHP Jack Noble transferred from High-A Cedar Rapids to Low-A Fort Myers. RHP Spencer Bengard transferred from FCL Twins to Low-A Fort Myers.

Winder will wear No. 35. Noble will wear No. 23. Bengard will wear No. 44. Please note that C Matthew Clayton will now wear No. 50 and LHP Ross Dunn will now wear No. 99.

The Mighty Mussels' roster now sits at 28 active players, two below the league maximum.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 30, 2024

RHP Josh Winder to Rehab for Mussels - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.