Series Finale against Missions Washed Away

May 5, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Sunday afternoon's series finale between the Arkansas Travelers and San Antonio Missions at Dickey-Stephens Park was canceled due to rain. It was the final scheduled game between the clubs in the first half of the season and will not be rescheduled. Arkansas wins the series with San Antonio, three games to two.

The Travelers return to action Tuesday night on the road at Wichita. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

