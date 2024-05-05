Bloss Bullish in Double-A Debut, Late Rally Stalls for CC

CORPUS CHRISTI - Jake Bloss blanked Frisco over six innings, but the RoughRiders used a five-run eighth to post a 5-3 victory over the Hooks before 5,118 fans in Sunday's series finale at Whataburger Field.

Bloss, who logged a 2.08 ERA in four High-A assignments, began his Double-A tenure by retiring the first 11 Frisco hitters. In fact, the Riders reached only three times against the 22-year-old, thanks to an infield single, throwing error, and a one-out double in the sixth.

Bloss struck out six and did not issue a walk, delivering 46 of 75 pitches for strikes.

Frisco starter Josh Stephan matched him for five innings, breezing seven batters while scattering six hits.

Michael Knorr relieved Boss and kept it a tie game with a scoreless seventh on a pair of ground balls, including a 6-4-3 double play.

The Riders broke through in the eighth, scoring five times while sending nine men to bat. A walk and a throwing error opened the flood gates. Of the five runs charged to Knorr, four were earned.

The Hooks rallied for three in the home half. Ryan Wrobleski worked a lead-off walk and raced to third on a double by Jordan Brewer . Jeremy Arocho put Corpus Christi on the board with an RBI single, and Chad Stevens made it a two-run game by doubling down the left-field line, plating Brewer and Arocho.

In the ninth, Jacob Melton singled and J.C. Correa worked a walk to put the tying runs on base. With two away, Brewer ripped a line drive at 103 miles an hour that was bound for the gap in right-center, but newly-inserted second baseman Frainyer Chavez made a great leaping catch for the final out.

