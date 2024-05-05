Naturals Game on Sunday, May 5th against Wichita Postponed

May 5, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Naturals series finale against the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) on Sunday, May 5th has been postponed due to rain at Arvest Ballpark.

Today's game will be rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on a TBA night when Wichita returns to Arvest Ballpark for a six-game series in early June: Tuesday, June 4th through Sunday, June 9th.

All tickets from Sunday, May 5th are eligible, per the Naturals' official weather policy, to be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value, based on availability, to any future regular season home game during the 2024 season. Fans are required to exchange their tickets in-person during normal operating hours. The Box Office opens at noon on gamedays while it is open on non-gamedays from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and closed on weekends.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return to action on Tuesday, May 7th when the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A St. Louis Cardinals) visit Arvest Ballpark. The six-game series begins with an Education Day Game with the first pitch of Game 1 scheduled for 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return to action on Tuesday, May 7th when the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A St. Louis Cardinals) visit Arvest Ballpark. The six-game series begins with an Education Day Game with the first pitch of Game 1 scheduled for 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

