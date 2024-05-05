RoughRiders Take Series Finale Over Hooks, 5-3

May 5, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

The Frisco RoughRiders bested the Corpus Christi Hooks by a score of 5-3 on Sunday evening from Whataburger Field.

Josh Stephan shined on the mound for the RoughRiders (17-10) tossing 5.0 innings of scoreless ball, allowing just six hits and no walks while striking out a season-high seven Hooks (8-19) batters.

Making his Double-A debut, Jake Bloss did not allow a baserunner until the top of the fourth inning when Josh Hatcher singled. He lasted 6.0 innings without allowing a run, surrendering only two hits and sitting down six Riders via the strikeout.

Corpus Christi threatened in the top of sixth against notching a pair of singles and a walk before Anthony Ho'opi'i-Tuionetoa blew a fastball by Rolando Espinosa in a 3-2 count to strand the bases loaded.

The RoughRiders started the scoring in the top of the eighth inning against Michael Knorr (0-2) on a throwing error that plated Maximo Acosta. Frisco scored a total of five runs in the inning, highlighted by a two-run single from Kellen Strahm. Cody Freeman added an RBI single in the frame.

Trailing 5-0 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Ryan Wrobleski worked a leadoff walk against Reid Birlingmair (1-1) and later came in to score. Chad Stevens drove in two more runs with a double, cutting the Riders lead to 5-3.

In the bottom of the ninth, Seth Clark struck out the first batter he faced but allowed a base hit and issued a walk that brought the winning run to the plate. Second baseman Frainyer Chavez ended the game, snaring a line drive out of the air to secure the win and helo Clark earned his first save of the season.

Offensively, the RoughRiders managed just four hits, but produced five runs in the series finale.

Next, the RoughRiders return to Frisco for a six-game series with the Padres affiliated San Antonio Missions at 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7th. The RoughRiders will turn to RHP Ryan Garcia (1-2, 6.00) against LHP Austin Krob (0-1, 6.16) making his Double-A debut for the Hooks.

The classroom heads to the ballpark on Tuesday, May 7th for Education Day presented by Collin College. Enjoy a special 11:05 am start with activations from the Dallas Zoo, Frisco Family YMCA, Blackland Prairie Raptor Center, Perot Museum and Mathnasium!

Texas League Stories from May 5, 2024

