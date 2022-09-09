September 9, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS WIN ANOTHER - The Portland Sea Dogs won their second-straight game over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 5-3 at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs drove in the first run of the game in the bottom of the second inning against Rumble Ponies starter Alex Valverde. With two outs, Alex Binelas homered to right. It was his 11th home run of the season and gave Portland a 1-0 lead. Binghamton tied up the game in the top of the third inning against Portland starter Thaddeus Ward. Matt Winaker led off with a single and Rowdey Jordan reached on a fielder's choice, with a throwing error by Christian Koss at second. Ronny Mauricio doubled to left, scoring Winaker, tying the game 1-1. Portland regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning with Valverde still pitching. Hudson Potts worked a one-out walk and Izzy Wilson double, putting runners at second and third. David Hamilton grounded out to first, scoring Potts, and giving the Sea Dogs a 2-1 lead. Wilyer Abreu followed with a single, scoring Wilson to increase the lead to 3-1. The Rumble Ponies brought in two runs against Sea Dogs reliever Cody Scroggins in the top of the sixth. Mauricio walked and Luke Ritter was hit by a pitch. An errant pickoff attempt from Scroggins scored Mauricio and moved Ritter to third. Two outs later, Nic Gaddis singled to center, bringing around Ritter, and tying the game 3-3. Wilson was able to lift the Sea Dogs ahead again in the bottom of the seventh inning with Binghamton reliever Joe Zanghi. With one out, Potts singled, and Wilson launched a two-run homer to right. It was his 11th of the year and gave Portland a 5-3 lead. Relievers Brendan Nail and Michael Gettys combined for two scoreless innings, locking down a 5-3 Sea Dogs victory.

WILYER ABREU CONTINUES TO SHINE - Wilyer Abreu recorded his fifth multi-hit game for the Sea Dogs in 32 games last night going 2-for-3 with an RBI. He is currently riding a 17 game on base streak. During the streak, he is hitting .283 with a double, two home runs adn 10 RBI. Abreu has drawn 19 walks in those 17 games and has a .517 OBP.

HAMILTON CHASING HISTORY - David Hamilton has tied the franchise record which was set by Julio Ramirez in 1999. Hamilton has 64 stolen bases in 110 games for the Sea Dogs.

STILL TOP DOGS - The Sea Dogs remain in first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 2.0 games ahead of the second place Somerset Patriots. The Patriots are 8-2 in their last 10 games and will face off with the third-place Hartford Yard Goats this week. The Yard Goats are 7.5 games behind the Sea Dogs in the second half.

PLAYOFF TICKETS NOW ON SALE - The Sea Dogs are looking for their first playoff berth since 2014 and tickets for all potential 2022 playoff games at Hadlock Field are now on sale. Playoff tickets can be purchased online at seadogs.com, at the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at Hadlock Field, or by calling 207-879-9500.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - September 9, 1997 - Despite a combined two-hitter from Gregg Press, Greg Mix and Heath Haynes, the Sea Dogs fall to Harrisburg, 2-1 in Game Three of the E.L. Championship Series (Dogs down two games to one). Mark Kotsay homered for the Sea Dogs. Both Senator hits came in the third inning - the runs scored on two hits, a sac bunt, stolen base and wild pitch. The three Sea Dogs pitchers retired 16 of the final 17 batters.

ON THE MOUND - RHP Brian Van Belle will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. He last pitched September 3rd at New Hampshire and tossed 7.0 innings allowing three runs on six hits while striking out six. He did not issue a walk, but hit two batters. Van Belle has faced the Rumble Ponies twice and is 2-0 with 0.69 ERA. In 13.0 innings, he has allowed one earned run on eight hits while striking out 11. Van Belle has not issued a walk to Binghamton. The Rumble Ponies are batting .174 against him.

