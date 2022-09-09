Fisher Cats Announce 2023 Regular-Season Schedule

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, released the schedule for the 2023 Eastern League baseball season Friday.

The Fisher Cats will play 69 home games at Delta Dental Stadium beginning Tuesday, April 11, with a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox affiliate). The future Red Sox return to Manchester for six additional games June 28-July 3.

The home schedule also features two six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies), Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets), and Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies). The Harrisburg Senators (Nationals), Akron RubberDucks (Guardians), and Somerset Patriots (Yankees) each play one six-game series in the Granite State, and the Altoona Curve visit for a three-game set in mid-July.

The Fisher Cats open the season on the road Thursday, April 6, in Altoona, Pa., with a three-game series against the Curve. New Hampshire makes two trips to Portland, Hartford, Somerset, and Reading. The Fisher Cats play a single six-game road series at Harrisburg, Binghamton, and Bowie.

The Fisher Cats wrap up the 2022 season with a six-game home series against the Harrisburg Senators beginning next Tuesday, September 13. Tickets for the six remaining games at Delta Dental Stadium are available at NHFisherCats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

