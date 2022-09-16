September 16, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

September 16, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER WIN - The Sea Dogs tied their season-high winning streak with their eighth straight victory in a 5-2 win over the Somerset Patriots. The offense for Portland powered its way to the lead in the top of the first. Wilyer Abreu led off, launching a ball to right center for a home run. It was Abreu's fourth homer with the Sea Dogs this season and gave them a 1-0 lead. The Patriots responded by taking the lead in the bottom of the second. All with two outs, Eric Wagaman doubled, while Max Burt and Brandon Lockridge were hit by pitches to load the bases. MLB rehabber Harrison Bader singled to left, scoring Wagaman and Burt, giving Somerset a 2-1 advantage. The Sea Dogs jumped out to another lead in the top of the fourth. Ceddanne Rafaela reached on a single and stole second base. He advanced to third on a groundout by Christian Koss. Niko Kavadas walks, and in the next at-bat. Tyler Dearden brought home Rafaela with a sacrifice fly. Hudson Potts followed by clearing the bases with a two-run homer, giving the Sea Dogs a 4-2 lead. Portland added another run in the top of the seventh inning. Potts connected with a one-out base hit and advanced to second on a passed ball. Potts reached third on a groundout from Tyreque Reed and Wil Dalton doubled to left, scoring Potts, and increasing the Sea Dogs advantage to 5-2. The score would hold for the rest of the game, with the Sea Dogs taking their third-straight victory over the Patriots this week.

THIRD TIME IS THE CHARM - For the third time this season, the Sea Dogs have mounted an eight-game winning streak. All three of the winning streaks have come in the second half, with the first taking place between July 3-12. The next eight-game stint happened from August 27 to September 4. With the Sea Dogs winning 16 of their last 17 games, the one loss is currently splitting up eight-game winning streaks.

BULLPEN HOLDS STRONG - After falling behind 2-1 after the first inning, Sea Dogs starter Kyle Hart made it through the fourth inning before giving way to the bullpen in Thursday's win. Four relievers combined for 5.0 shutout innings. RHP Dylan Spacke worked through 2.0 perfect innings while striking out one, and RHP Cody Scroggins allowed two hits but finished a scoreless inning of work. LHP Rio Gomez gave up a hit and a walk but struck out one in a shutout performance. Finally, recent acquisition RHP Taylor Broadway picked up his first save with the Sea Dogs this season, lowering his ERA to 1.50 in the process.

STARTING OFF RIGHT - Over the course of the season, the Sea Dogs have seen a handful of pitchers join their starting rotation. No matter who is in the five-man schedule, they have all held up their end of the bargain, as the Sea Dogs hold the second-lowest ERA for starters in the Eastern League. Portland holds a 3.54 ERA for starters while tossing 644.0 innings, the most for starters on any team in the league. The Sea Dogs starters have also walked just 199 batters this season, which is good for third place in the Eastern League behind Bowie (189) and Erie (186).

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY -September 16, 2005 - Portland plays their first ever game on September 16, suffering a 2-0 loss in Game 3 of the ELCS in Akron...The Aeros had just two hits but received the game-winner on Jon Van Every's two-out, 2-run double off Anibal Sanchez in the seventh inning...Wade Miller made the rehab start for the 'Dogs, working five scoreless innings on one hit and six strikeouts

PITCHING MATCHUP - RHP Sterling Sharp is gearing up for his seventh start with the Sea Dogs this season. Thus far, he has posted a 1-1 record and a 3.41 ERA over his first 29.0 innings with Portland. Out of his six games, four have gone 5.0 innings or longer, reaching 6.0 innings twice. He is coming off two of his best strikeout games since joining the team, recording six strikeouts against the Rumble Ponies last Tuesday and Sunday.

