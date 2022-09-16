Bowie Takes Advantage of Akron Errors to Win 10-3, Ducks Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Summary

The Bowie Baysox take advantage of costly errors to come from behind and down the Akron RubberDucks 10-3 on Friday night at Canal Park. The loss eliminates the RubberDucks from playoff contention in 2022.

Turning Point

After Akron jumped ahead in the bottom of the fourth, Bowie jumped back on top in the top of the sixth. An error allowed Andrew Daschbach to reach before Chris Givin launched a two-run home run to put the Baysox ahead 4-3.

Mound Presence

Tanner Burns got the start for Akron and got off to a rocky start allowing two home runs in the first. But the righty rebounded quickly and did not allow a run over his next three innings of work. In total, Burns went four and third innings allowing four runs (three earned) while striking out four. Aaron Pinto followed with an inning and two thirds allowing two unearned runs. Kyle Marman tossed two innings allowing one run while striking out five. Mason Hickman followed with two thirds of an inning allowing three runs. Jerson Ramirez escaped the jam in the ninth getting a strikeout.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks tied the game in the bottom of the third. Daniel Schneemann opened the inning with a single before Julian Escobedo blasted one 100 mph off the bat 371 feet to right to tie the game at 2-2. Akron took the lead in fourth when Johnathan Rodriguez opened the inning with a triple before coming home to score on a Raynel Delgado single to make it 3-2 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Pries extended his hitting streak to seven games...After not homering since Aug. 20, Escobedo has now gone back-to-back games with a home run...Game Time: 2:54...Attendance: 6,232.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series with the Bowie Baysox at Canal Park on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:05 p.m. Righty Tanner Bibee (6-1, 1.60 ERA) will start for Akron. The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on Fox Sports 1350 The Gambler, Fox Sports 1350 The Gambler's iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

