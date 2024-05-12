Senators Come back in Eighth to Score Mother's Day Win

The Harrisburg Senators rallied for a 5-3 win Sunday afternoon over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Delta Dental Stadium. Harrisburg scored three times in the eighth inning turning a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 advantage. New Hampshire threatened in the eighth inning but the Sens kept them off the board. Nash Walters was the winning in relief and Orlando Ribalta recorded the save.

THE BIG PLAY

With the score tied in the eighth inning, Cortland Lawson lined a two-run two out double down the left field line giving the Senators a 5-3 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

With his 1.1 scoreless innings, Nash Walters has gone the first 14 innings without allowing a run... Robert Hassell III went 0-for-5 and had his 24-game on-base streak snapped... The Senators took four-of-six from New Hampshire and won another series... Andrew Alvarez started and went 5.2 innings allowing two runs on six hits.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Erie SeaWolves play game one of their seven-game series Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 3:50 p.m.

