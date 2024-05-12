Reading Gallops Past Goats for Fifth Win of Series

(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (16-17) took the victory in Sunday's series finale against the Hartford Yard Goats (15-15). Reading has won five of their last six games, which has happened four times before this series. Sunday marked the third time Reading has taken five out of six over Hartford, the last time occurred August 1-6, 2023. The Fightins are now one game below .500 with Sunday's victory.

The Yard Goats struck first in the first inning off of Reading starter Robinson Pina, who was activated from the development list before the game. After back-to-back singles from Zac Veen and Sterlin Thompson, Warming Bernabel earned an RBI with his own single, driving in Veen. Hartford took a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the first, the Fightins tied the game at 1-1, as Robert Moore scored from third on an RBI groundout from Jose Rodriguez. Reading tacked on two more runs in the second inning thanks to an RBI single by Kendall Simmons and a sacrifice fly by Baron Radcliff, allowing Caleb Ricketts to score. The Fightins took a 3-1 lead.

In the top of the third Hartford earned a run back, thanks to an RBI double by catcher Braxton Fulford. Bernabel crossed the plate to make it a one-run game, 3-2 Reading held the lead.

Marcus Lee Sang hit an RBI single in the fourth and advanced to second base due to an error by Yanquiel Fernandez in the outfield. Two runs scored on the play, and the Fightins increased their lead, 5-2. In the seventh, they tacked on one more run thanks to a deep sacrifice flyout by Carson Taylor, who earned his 27th RBI of the season. Taylor currently leads the Eastern League in RBI.

Hartford scored one more run in the eighth inning on an Adael Amador single, and Braxton Fulford came in to score from first base. Hartford threatened to add on, but fell short and Tyler McKay earned the save for the Fightins.

