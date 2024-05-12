Altoona Splits Sunday Doubleheader with Somerset

CURVE, Pa. - Thomas Harrington was dominant in his Double-A debut, striking out four batters in three scoreless innings as Altoona split a doubleheader on Sunday with the Somerset Patriots, falling in game one 5-2 and winning game two 3-1 at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

GAME ONE - Somerset 5, Altoona 2

Altoona sent LHP Anthony Solometo to the mound in the front end of the doubleheader. He lasted three innings in the start, allowing three runs on three hits with one strikeout and a season-high four walks. Solometo allowed back-to-back home runs in the third inning to New York Yankees Major League rehabbing infielder Oswald Peraza and catcher Agustin Ramirez.

Drake Fellows followed Solometo with three innings of one-run work, walking three and striking out one. His lone run allowed in the top of the sixth inning came on a sacrifice fly in the sixth by Spencer Jones. Eddy Yean surrendered a run in the seventh on a Jared Wegner sacrifice fly, striking out two batters on three hits.

The Curve struck for two runs in the fifth inning when Tsung-Che Cheng lined a two-out single to center field off Somerset starter Zach Messinger, scoring two runs. The fifth inning was when Altoona found its first hits of the contest, with Messinger allowing two runs on three hits in five frames with eight strikeouts.

Leonardo Pestana and Kevin Stevens each tossed a scoreless inning of relief to close out the win for Somerset and clinch the series victory.

GAME TWO - Altoona 3, Somerset 1

In game two, Thomas Harrington made his Double-A debut for the Curve and faced the minimum over three scoreless innings. He struck out four batters without allowing a hit, with his only base runner allowed coming on a walk.

Joe Perez knocked his second home run of the season in the win, a solo shot in the fifth inning as part of a multi-hit game. Altoona scored its first run of the game in the second inning on a Tres Gonzalez RBI-Fielder's Choice. He scored Sammy Siani , who doubled to open the frame.

Jase Bowen and Gonzalez opened the fourth inning with back-to-back lead-off singles and converted on a double steal to place two runners in scoring position. Somerset reliever Ryan Anderson was then called for a balk to score Bowen.

Nick Dombkowski earned the win, allowing one run on two hits in 3.0 innings of relief behind Harrington before Sean Sullivan earned his first save of the season by closing out the seventh inning.

Altoona hits the road for a two-week road trip beginning on Tuesday morning in Akron against the RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. RHP Braxton Ashcraft takes the ball for Altoona with Akron yet to announce their starter.

