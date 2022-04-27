Sem-Sational Showing Leads C's to Shutout Win

April 27, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - In the midst of their longest losing streak of the season and on the heels of their first series loss, the Vancouver Canadians were looking for someone to step up in a big way Tuesday night at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro. #7 Blue Jays prospect Sem Robberse did just that; the Dutch-born right-hander turned in seven shutout innings to lead the C's to a 6-0 series-opening win over the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks).

Robberse's (W, 1-0) third outing of the season was one of the finest of his young career. The 20-year-old needed all of 28 pitches - 19 of which were strikes - to get through three scoreless innings then threw 54 more over his next four shutout stanzas. He walked the fifth batter of his night, gave up a single to the thirteenth, had a runner reach on an error and gave up a double to his second-to-last hitter, but that was all the action on the basepaths the Hops could muster while Robberse mowed them down to the tune of a season-high seven strikeouts.

On offense, the C's continued their slugging ways with Zach Britton's first High-A home run to start the scoring in the second and added to their lead when Addison Barger crushed his second big fly of the year in the sixth, a two-run shot that made it 3-0. Barger came up with two on and a run already home in the seventh and singled home two more to match a C's single-game season high with four RBI.

After Robberse's electric outing, Sean Mellen and Thomas Ruwe each navigated a bases loaded jam in the eighth and ninth, respectively, to preserve the shutout and secure a 6-0 win.

Barger and Leo Jimenez paced the offense with two hits apiece. Trevor Schwecke extended his hitting streak to nine consecutive games, the longest active streak on the roster.

The series continues tomorrow night. Right-hander Hunter Gregory goes for the C's and will be opposed by Hillsboro's Ross Carver. Radio coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. and continues with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on CanadiansBaseball.com and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.