Olthoff, Costeiu Combine to Shutout Emeralds

Two Tri-City Dust Devils (9-6) pitchers, Braden Olthoff and Ryan Costeiu, combined to shut out the Eugene Emeralds 1-0 Tuesday night at Gesa Stadium.

Olthoff (1-0) went seven shutout innings, walking none and striking out eight. The Oceanside, California native gave up just two hits along the way: a Jairo Pomares double in the 1st inning, and an Armani Smith single in the 7th.

As well, Olthoff worked efficiently, throwing only 82 pitches. 62 of them were strikes, with Olthoff throwing only two pitches for balls in his final two innings of work.

Ryan Costeiu (1) pitched two perfect innings to finish the shutout, striking out three in earning his first save of the season.

All in all, Olthoff and Costeiu combined to strike out 11 Emeralds hitters, issuing no walks in the contest. The game took an even two hours to play.

The Dust Devils scored their lone run of the game in the bottom of the 2nd inning, on a double steal. Osmy Gregorio, who reached on an infield single, scored from third on the steal. He made it to third base on a Eugene error the previous play.

Game two of the six-game Dust Devils-Emeralds series takes place at 6:30p Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium. A pair of righties will face off, with Jake Smith starting for Tri-City and Prelander Berroa going for Eugene.

