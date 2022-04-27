Hillsboro Held to Three Hits in Loss to Vancouver

April 27, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The Hops came back home to Ron Tonkin Field after the first road trip of 2022, falling to the Canadians 6-0 on Tuesday. Hillsboro had just three hits in the game, tying their lowest total of the season. Canadians' starter Sem Robberse threw a gem, lasting seven innings, striking out seven and only allowing two hits.

Vancouver got on the board in the second inning off Hillsboro starter Scott Randall, after a Zach Britton solo homer to left field.

Addison Barger continued his hot hitting on the season, with a two-run homer that almost went over the top of the netting in deep right field. Vancouver led 3-0 after six.

Barger once again had the big hit for Vancouver, a 2 RBI single in the seventh giving them a 6-0 lead. Barger now leads the Northwest League in RBI, after his four RBI night.

Randall's final line was 5.2 innings, four hits, three runs and six strikeouts. Bobby Ay gave up three runs out of the bullpen, but none were earned. Jake Rice continued his scoreless streak to start the season, extending it to 6.2 innings. Hugh Fisher worked a scoreless inning as well.

Thomas Ruwe struck out the side in the ninth for Vancouver, to secure the 6-0 win.

Hillsboro (7-9) and Vancouver (9-5) play game two tomorrow at Ron Tonkin Field. The pre-game show will be on air at 6:20, with first pitch at 6:35. Rich Burk and Matt Richert will have the call on Rip City Radio 620.

