Sellout Crowd Sees Ducks Edge 'Stormers

(Central Islip, NY) - The Long Island Ducks defeated Lancaster Barnstormers 4-3 on Saturday night in the second game of a four-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on Ruben Tejada's RBI single to left field and Alex Dickerson's sac fly to left off Barnstormers starter Jared Lakind. Andretty Cordero responded with a solo homer to left in the fourth off Ducks starter Joe Iorio, closing the gap to 2-1.

Long Island extended the lead to 4-1 in the sixth on a bases loaded walk by Jonathan Guzman and an RBI fielder's choice off the bat off Scott Kelly. A two-out, two-run single through the right side by Yeison Coca in the eighth trimmed the Ducks lead to one, but the Flock held the lead to preserve the win.

Iorio (5-8) earned the win, tossing five innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out two. Lakind (8-4) took the loss, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks in five and one-third innings with three strikeouts. Jose Jose pitched a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his fourth save of the season.

Tejada led the Flock offensively with two hits and a run batted in. Guzman added a hit, an RBI, a run and a walk.

The Ducks and Barnstormers continue their four-game series on Sunday afternoon. Game time is slated for 1:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Reusable Sunglass/Eyeglass Lens Cleaners, courtesy of AARP. It's also a Sunday Family Funday, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union. Prior to the game, fans will be invited down for a Catch on the Field from 12:40 to 1:00. After the game, fans of all ages are also invited to take part in Kids Run the Bases. Left-hander Ian Clarkin (3-3, 4.82) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Barnstormers righty Matt Swarmer (2-1,2.49).

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow the action live on Flo Baseball.

