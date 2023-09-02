Revs Run Winning Streak to Five, Close to Within Two Games of First Place

(High Point, NC) The York Revolution extended their winning streak to five consecutive games with a 9-6 victory over the High Point Rockers on Saturday night at Truist Point. With the victory, York pulls into a tie with Southern Maryland for second place and moves within two games of Lancaster for first place with 14 to play in the regular season.

York plated a run in the top of the first inning as Jhon Nunez came through with a two-out RBI single up the middle for his 50th run batted in of the year. That plated Trey Martin who led off the game with a walk and stole second for his 37th stolen base, the league's second-highest total behind teammate Tomo Otosaka's 40 bags.

High Point answered in the home half as Shed Long Jr. led off with a ground rule double to left center and scored on a Zander Wiel ground out, tying the proceedings at 1-1.

The Revs offense went off over the next three innings, building a 9-1 lead in what seemed to be headed for a laugher.

York scored three times in the second as Alexis Pantoja ignited a two-out rally with a ground rule double to left center. Alejandro Rivero was hit by a pitch and Martin walked to load the bases. That pushed Pantoja to third, and from there, he scored the go-ahead run when a seemingly routine throw back to Rockers spot starter Austin Ross was muffed for an error. Troy Stokes Jr. and Drew Mendoza (80th RBI) followed with run-scoring singles, as the Revs led 4-1.

Pantoja added a two-out RBI single to center in the third for his seventh RBI on the current five-game winning streak.

Ross (1-2) was lifted after a two-out error kept the fourth inning alive, and the Revs took full advantage. Nunez greeted reliever Bryce Hensley with a two-run homer to left center, increasing the lead to 7-1 on his ninth long ball of the year, and his ninth extra-base hit in the last 12 games, a span in which he has now driven in 11 runs. Singles from Jacob Rhinesmith and Richard Urena brought up Nellie Rodriguez who worked a full count before drilling a two-run double to left center as the lead exploded to 9-1.

Revs starter Pedro Vasquez (8-3) allowed no further runs after the first inning, going six strong and allowing just one run in the victory while improving to 6-0 on the road this season.

High Point climbed back into the game, rallying for five runs in the bottom of the seventh. Ben Aklinski started the comeback bid with a two-run homer to left center against reliever Ben Dum, and Ryan Grotjohn made it 9-4 on a double to deep right center that was nearly hauled in at the wall by Rhinesmith. Jake Marshall added an RBI single against reliever Nelvin Correa, and the fifth run of the inning crossed on a wild pitch as the Rockers were suddenly back in it.

Emilker Guzman was touched for a pair of singles in the eighth, but with the tying run at the plate, struck out Wiel for the second out in a huge spot. Will McAffer was brought in to finish the inning and walked pinch-hitter Emmanuel Tapia, but retired Grotjohn on a fly ball to left, leaving the bases loaded and preserving the three-run lead.

Zach Neff took care of a scoreless bottom of the ninth, yielding just a two-out single before retiring Diego Goris on a foul pop up to finish the victory with his 16th career save and first since 2021 at Double-A Wichita.

The five-game winning streak is the Revs' first since late in the first half. They have also won seven of the last nine and eight of the last 11 games overall.

York RHP Andrew Cabezas (1-4, 4.65) faces Rockers lefty Brandon Leibrandt (3-2, 3.83) on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 3:45 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

