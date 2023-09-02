Kerrigan Homers Again, Crabs Defeated in Series Opener

September 2, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Waldorf, MD) The Blue Crabs had hit the road again and traveled south for a four-game series with the Gastonia Honey Hunters. The Crabs had just hosted a series with the High Point Rockers and took the final two games, the Crabs going into the series looking to win three straight.

Coming off a two-home run performance, Jimmy Kerrigan faced Gunnar Kines, took a pitch, and drilled it out of the yard for his third home run in two games, increasing his RBI streak to nine consecutive games. In the bottom of the second, Jake Hoover tied the game at 2-2 through two.

A few innings later, Jake Hoover and Jack Reinheimer hit back-to-back home runs, and Gastonia had their first lead. The Blue Crabs were able to load the bases later in the game, but a ground ball back to the pitcher allowed Gastonia to walk away from the inning still leading; Honey Hunters got one more run later in the game and won 5-2.

Liam O'Sullivan, the starting pitcher for the Blue Crabs, battled through seven innings, allowed just four earned runs, and struck out three; he was handed the loss, while Kines got his 11th win this year.

Southern Maryland is two games out of first place, with three more games against Gastonia. Saturday's game is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., and the Blue Crabs are slated to start right-hander Tony Dibrell. The live stream of the contest is going to be live on FloBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 2, 2023

Kerrigan Homers Again, Crabs Defeated in Series Opener - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.