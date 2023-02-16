Segra Stadium to Host Campbell vs. #24 East Carolina Baseball

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Segra Stadium will host the Campbell Fighting Camels and #24 East Carolina Pirates for a non-conference game on March 22nd, 2023, at 6:00pm.

Campbell finished their 2022 season with a 41-19 record, while East Carolina finished up their 2022 season with a 46-21 record. Campbell, led by Head Coach Justin Haire, made it to the Tennessee Regional of the NCAA Tournament before losing to #1 Tennessee last season. East Carolina, led by Head Coach Cliff Godwin, won the Greenville Regional and was eliminated in the Greenville Super Regional. Both teams saw players drafted in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Tickets for this game are on sale now. Day-of Diamond General Admission tickets are $17 and General Admission tickets are $13. Fans can save $2 per ticket by purchasing in advance. All current and former military will receive a discount through GovX or by visiting the Truist Box Office. Luxury Suites are also available for $400.

Fans can purchase tickets at fayettevillewoodpeckers.com/tickets or by visiting the Truist Box Office at Segra Stadium.

