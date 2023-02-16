Salem Red Sox Releases 2023 Promotional Schedule & Ticket Options

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox, the Class-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, are excited to announce this season's promotional schedule along with the launch of single game tickets. As the upcoming Salem Red Sox season approaches, there are a variety of ticket options available for purchase, giving fans the opportunity to score great seats at affordable rates.

Starting at just $13, Salem Red Sox single-game tickets are now available online or by calling (540) 389-3333. Seniors (65 years or older), military, and children (12 years and under) will receive a $2 discount. Season ticket packages are still available for purchase starting at just $144.

Silver Slugger packages, designed for seniors ages 65 or older, are back for the 2023 season. Starting at just $48, the package includes one ticket to each of the 6 Silver Slugger games. The 2023 Silver Slugger game dates are slated for; 4/6, 5/14, 6/14, 7/25, 8/11, and 9/9.

The popular Salem Red Sox Kids Club returns to provide an affordable youth package. Starting at just $48, members will receive 8 undated youth tickets, unlimited Kids Zone entry, Kids Club ice cream social and 10% off birthday parties and team store.

Baseball is officially back in action at Carilion Clinic Field on April 6th to kick-off another season of good times and family fun. The Salem Red Sox are ready to offer fans creative promotional nights including fireworks, exciting giveaways and much more as the team enters their 15th season as a Boston Red Sox affiliate.

The Salem Red Sox game times are set for 7:05 p.m. Tuesday-Friday (Tuesday, April 18th will be a 6:05p game), 6:05 p.m. on Saturdays, and 3:05 on Sundays. The Red Sox will hold two day games at 11:05 a.m. (April 19th and June 13th).

Thirsty Thursdays are back all season long and are sponsored by Bud Light and New Realm Brewing Company. Each Friday night contest includes post-game fireworks. Sundays will feature "Kids Run the Bases" after each game. Bark in the Park will return this season with 11 designated dates (4/6, 4/23, 5/6, 5/10, 5/25, 6/18, 6/24, 7/25, 8/9, 8/26 and 9/9). Every weekend series will feature a player poster giveaway presented by State Farm Agent Brent Hershey.

To kick-off an exciting Red Sox season, Carilion Clinic Field will host Sox Fest presented by Pepsi, on Saturday, March 18th from 11a-1p. The event features games, concessions, Roanoke College baseball double-header and more! Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to pick up their ticket packages and gifts. Sox Fest is free and open to the public.

As 2023 unfolds, numerous theme nights and giveaways are guaranteed to keep fans entertained all season long. Promotional nights include:

4/6 | Opening Day presented by Carilion Clinic

4/8 | Auto Racing Night (Baseball 3-Card Set Giveaway)*

4/19 | Education Day presented by Virginia Western Community College (11:05a Game)

4/20 | 80's in Aspen

4/21 | PBS Kids Night

4/22 | Halfway to Halloween (Pre-game trick-or-treating, gates open at 5p)

5/4 | "540" Night

5/5 | Cinco de Mayo & Teacher Appreciation Night

5/12 | Pirates Night (Baseball 3-Card Set Giveaway presented by Koch Organization) *

5/13 | 15th Anniversary of Boston Red Sox Affiliation presented by Joyce & Bary Law PLC (Replica Jersey Giveaway) *

5/14 | Mother's Day

5/25 | Mardi Gras in May

5/26 | Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act (Rowe Furniture Hat Giveaway) *

6/13 | Camp Day (11:05a Game)

6/16 | African American Heritage Night

6/17 | Country Night (Bobblehead Giveaway) *

6/18 | Father's Day

6/23 | Pride Night

6/24 | Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond

7/14 | Faith & Family Night presented by Lawrence Companies

7/15 | Margaritaville Night (T-Shirt Giveaway) *

7/28 | First Day of Christmas in July (Bobblehead Giveaway) *

7/29 | Second Day of Christmas in July

8/10 | Area 51 Night

8/11 | Dinos at the Diamond

8/12 | Military Appreciation Night presented by New Realm Brewing Company

8/24 | College Night presented by Lawrence Equipment

8/25 | Marvel Super Hero Night

8/26 | Kids Take Over the Ballpark presented by Blue Eagle Credit Union Tyler's Amazing Balance Act/Mugsy's Birthday

9/7 | Hockey Night/Hope at Bat/Teddy Bear Toss

9/8 | Fan Appreciation

9/19 | First Responder Appreciation presented by ServPro

There is something for everyone at Salem Memorial Ballpark as the 2023 season grows near. Season ticket packages, flex books, group tickets, and more are available now! For more information and to secure your tickets for 2023 call (540) 389-3333 or visit SalemSox.com.

