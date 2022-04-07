Segra Stadium Earns Sensory Inclusive Certification

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers will offer a sensory friendly environment at Segra Stadium beginning this season. The stadium earned sensory inclusive certification in February with 50% of the Woodpeckers front office completing a training through KultureCity, a national nonprofit that advocates for sensory needs. This new initiative will promote an accommodating experience for all guests and fans with a sensory condition.

The Woodpeckers Foundation supplied $1,000 to the initiative, which included the purchase of certification, five sensory bags and one weighted lap pad. Segra Stadium will have sensory bags available for check out at the guest services table behind section 125. Included in every sensory bag are headphones, fidget tools and verbal cue cards. Fans will also be able to check out a weighted lap pad for use.

Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD, and other similar conditions. One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to over simulation and noise. With its new certification, Segra Stadium is now better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible.

For more information on the Fayetteville Woodpeckers or the Woodpeckers Foundation, please visit www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com. The Woodpeckers open their third season of play in Kannapolis on April 8th and return for their home opener on April 12th against the Salem Red Sox.

