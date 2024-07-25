Seeking Billet Families for 2024/25 Season: Apply Today

July 25, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







Billet families are an important resource to junior hockey teams across North America. That fact rings true here in Charlottetown

The Charlottetown Islanders are currently looking for billets in the Charlottetown and Stratford areas or within a 20-minute drive to the Eastlink Centre to open their homes to our players for the upcoming season. Billet families provide a support system and a safe home for players throughout the season. Whether it's preparing nutritious meals or simply offering a space for players to escape the rigours of hockey, billet families are a crucial element to the team's on-ice success. By becoming a billet, you will become a part of players' lives that will last long past their hockey career.

As the new season begins, some players will be moving away from home for the first time. Settling into a new home will have a lifelong impact on their playing careers, at whatever level that ends, as well as their development in everyday society.

If you have an interest in becoming an Islanders billet family, please contact Jonathan Oliver by phoning (902) 892-7352.

WHAT BILLET FAMILIES PROVIDE:

A supportive family home environment.

Ability to provide regular, nutritional meals.

Provide availability for the needs of young players.

Knowledge of the local communities and activities.

WHAT WE PROVIDE BILLET FAMILIES:

Weekly stipend to assist with additional costs.

All transportation for the player throughout the year.

Two complimentary season tickets.

