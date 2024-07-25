MacDonald & Grant Join Hockey Staff

July 25, 2024

Halifax Mooseheads General Manager Cam Russell announced a pair of additions to the hockey staff on Thursday by naming Morgan MacDonald as the full-time Video & Player Development Coach and Charles Grant as the Goaltending Coach.

MacDonald is a 26-year-old native of Little Pond, PE and has spent the last two seasons as an Assistant Coach with the University of Prince Edward Island following a pair of seasons in the same position with the Grand Falls Rapids of the Maritime Hockey League. His playing career included three years as forward with the Summerside Western Capitals.

Grant is a 32-year-old native of Berwick, NS and has a lengthy resume that saw him serve as a Goaltending Coach with the Cape Breton Eagles and the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers. He also spent time as the Goaltending Development Coach for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Grant played for three seasons with the Yarmouth Mariners of the MHL before enjoying a four-year NCAA career with Dartmouth College.

These positions became available following the departures of Joey Perricone and Jon Sim. The Mooseheads also confirmed that the team will not be adding an Assistant Coach to join Head Coach Andrew Lord and Associate Coach Brad MacKenzie on the bench this season.

Training camp opens for the Mooseheads on Saturday, August 17th with player registration. 51 players will join the team for camp this summer with the preseason kicking off in Cape Breton on Tuesday, August 20th.

Halifax will host the Eagles on Wednesday, August 21st at 7pm at RBC Centre in Dartmouth. Tickets for all home preseason games will go on sale on Tuesday, August 6th at 11am through Ticketmaster Account Manager here: https://am.ticketmaster.com/mooseheads. Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $6 for youth 16 & under (plus applicable service fees).

