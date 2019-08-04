Second Game of Doubleheader Cancelled, Hammerheads Lose First

With rain in the area once again, the Jupiter Hammerheads and Florida Fire Frogs squeezed in one game of their scheduled doubleheader but fell to the Fire Frogs, 2-0.

On MLB Rehab Assignment, RHP Austin Brice pitched a perfect first inning with two strikeouts to start the game.

Taylor Braley came in for four innings without giving up a run to Florida, but a 2-run homer off Cason Sherrod in the sixth were the only runs for the evening, giving Florida a 2-0 win.

Colton Hock pitched a hitless, scoreless inning to finish the game, but the Hammerheads couldn't stage a comeback.

Only a few Hammerheads found success as the plate. Jerar Encarnacion hit 2-3 and shortstop Demetrius Sims, besides playing well defensively once again, went 2-3 with a double.

Game two of the doubleheader was postponed and will be played as part of another doubleheader this morning, starting at 11am at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

