Mets Top 'Tugas, 5-4, Walk Away with Rubber Match

August 4, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - In a contest that featured 18 free passes - including 17 walks - the St. Lucie Mets were able to nudge past the Daytona Tortugas, 5-4, in front of 1,100 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Sunday night.

Scoreless through two, St. Lucie's offense (29-16, 61-50) kicked things into gear in the third with back-to-back singles by RF Edgardo Fermín (3-3, R, RBI, BB) and DH Wagner Lagrange (3-4, R, RBI). After a wild pitch moved the runners to second and third, an RBI single by 2B Carlos Cortés (2-5, 2B, RBI, 2 SO) and a sacrifice fly to left by 1B Jeremy Vásquez (1-2, 2 RBI, 2 BB) put the Mets in front, 2-0.

Daytona (20-25, 55-55) wasted no time in answering, as C Mark Kolozsvary (1-3, R, HR, RBI, BB) hammered the second pitch in the bottom of the third on top of the batting cages beyond the left-field fence. The 23-year-old's sixth home run of the year pulled the Tortugas within one, 2-1.

The Mets responded with two more in the top of the fourth. Following a pair of walks, Fermín hit a little bloop that dropped into shallow right field. C Mitch Ghelfi (0-4, R, BB, SO) crossed from second to put St. Lucie ahead, 3-1. Lagrange proceeded to make it a 4-1 contest with a sacrifice fly to left.

SS Yonathan Mendoza (1-4, R, 2B, BB, SO) ignited the bottom of the frame for Daytona with a ground-rule double and 1B Bruce Yari (2-2, R, 3 BB) ensued with a walk. With two outs, CF Jameson Hannah (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB) blasted a shot off the base of the fence in right-center. Mendoza scored from second, but Yari was thrown out at the plate, leaving it a 4-2 affair.

Both teams traded tallies in the sixth. Vásquez collected a bases-loaded walk for St. Lucie, stretching the visitor's advantage back to three, 5-2. In the home half of the frame, a fielder's choice by Hannah with the bags full trimmed it back to 5-3.

The Tortugas were cut their deficit down to one in the seventh. Consecutive singles from C Hendrik Clementina (2-5, R) and RF Andy Sugilio (1-4, BB, SO) and a walk to Yari loaded the bags. On an 0-2 pitch, LF Lorenzo Cedrola (0-3, RBI, BB, SO) was plunked by an offering to force home a tally and whittle Daytona's shortfall to 5-4.

However, that was as close as the 'Tugas would get. Daytona would put the tying and winning runs aboard with two outs in the bottom of the ninth on a walk to Mendoza and single by Yari, but a ground out to third off the bat of Cedrola ended the contest.

LHP Andrew Mitchell (2.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 2 BB, 2 SO) issued a run over two innings of relief, collecting his first Florida State League win of the year. St. Lucie's RHP Ezequiel Zabaleta (2.0 IP, H, BB, SO) hurled the final pair of frames to garner his eighth save. RHP Joe Cavallaro (4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, SO) received a no-decision.

Daytona's RHP Jared Solomon (4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO) was taxed for four runs over four frames. The 22-year-old was saddled with his sixth loss of the campaign.

RHP Ryan Lillie (2-5, 3.31 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound for Daytona, as they welcome the Florida Fire Frogs, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, come to town to open up a three-game series on Monday. RHP Matt Hartman (1-5, 5.75 ERA) is expected to get the ball for the guests.

The Tortugas Pre-Game Show will kick off the broadcast at 6:50 p.m. ET, leading up to the 7:05 p.m. ET start at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Monday evening's contest can be heard on www.daytonatortugas.com or via the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

Florida State League Stories from August 4, 2019

