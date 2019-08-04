Tigers Sweep Miracle With Another Late Rally

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers scored seven runs over the final three innings to overcome a 7-1 deficit and complete a three-game sweep of the Miracle, 8-7, on Sunday afternoon at Publix Field.

Bailey Ober cruised through the first six innings on the mound for the Miracle, allowing just one run on four hits. He struck out eight.

Moises Gomez took over for Ober in the seventh and surrendered a solo home run to Jordan Pearce. The Flying Tigers hit two more long balls off Gomez in the eighth and the right-hander could not escape the frame. Cole Peterson launched the first home run of his career, a solo shot, and Kody Clemens delivered a two-run blast.

Joe Record picked up the final two outs of the eighth for the Miracle, but could not escape with the save in the ninth. Brock Deatherage brought Lakeland within a run with an RBI double. A wild pitch by Record tied the game.

Melvi Acosta was summoned from the bullpen with one out and the Miracle elected to intentionally walk Clemens to load the bases. Acosta, however, missed with a 3-2 breaking ball to Brady Policelli to allow the winning run to score.

The Miracle matched Lakeland with three home runs. Gabriel Maciel launched a two-run shot in the second inning, his third of the season. Maciel finished 4-for-5, the 10th four-hit game of the season for the Miracle.

Andrew Bechtold and Jacob Pearson delivered back-to-back doubles with two out in the third inning. Each finished 2-for-4 in the game, as did Jose Miranda. Trey Cabbage and Chris Williams had solo homers in the fifth and sixth innings respectively to give the Miracle the 7-1 lead.

Billy Lescher (3-2) earned the win in relief for Lakeland with a scoreless inning. Record (3-3) suffered the loss for the Miracle. Each team had 13 hits in the contest.

The Miracle travel to St. Lucie to continue their six-game road trip with the first of three against the St. Lucie Mets on Monday night. Left-hander Lachlan Wells will start for Fort Myers. First pitch is 6:30 p.m. ET.

