Mets Survive Wild Game, Beat Tortugas 5-4

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets survived a wild affair against the Daytona Tortugas, 5-4, at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Sunday night.

Twice the Mets had to strand the tying run at third base late in the game to maintain their one-run lead. Ezequiel Zabaleta got Lorenzo Cedrola to ground out to third baseman Blake Tiberi to end the game, stranding runners at the corners.

Briam Campusano got Mark Kolovsvary to fly out to the warning track in left field the leave the bases loaded in the seventh with the Mets up 5-4.

Zabaleta pitched the final two innings scoreless to get his eighth save.

Andrew Mitchell got his first FSL win. He pitched the fifth and sixth innings giving up one run.

The Mets jumped out to a three-run lead in the fourth inning when Wagner Lagrange hit a sac fly to make it 4-1.

Jeremy Vasquez worked a bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning to put back up by three, 5-2.

The Mets missed out on two big chances to blow the game open. They loaded the bases with no outs in both the fifth and sixth innings. However, they went 0 for 6 with four strikeouts in those bases-loaded situations. The Vasquez walk produced the only run.

The Tortugas missed several chances as well. They went 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 13 runners.

Edgardo Fermin went 3 for 3 and reached base four times from the ninth spot in the order. He scored a run, drove in a run and drew a walk.

Lagrange went 3 for 4 from the leadoff spot. It was his fifth three-hit game in the 14 games he has played for St. Lucie.

Mets starter Joe Cavallaro fought his command and walked five batters. He limited the damage to two runs in four innings.

The game featured 17 total walks and lasted three hours and 28 minutes. It was the second longest game of the season for the Mets.

The Mets (29-16, 61-50) return home to First Data Field to start a seven-game home stand on Monday. The Mets are hosting the Fort Myers Miracle at 6:30 p.m.

