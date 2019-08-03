Second Game of August 3rd Doubleheader Postponed, Will be Made up as Doubleheader Tomorrow

August 3, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Jupiter Hammerheads News Release





The Jupiter Hammerheads second game of the August 3rd doubleheader against the Florida Fire Frogs on August 3rd has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader Sunday, August 4th starting at 11:00am at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Gatesw will open at 10:30am.

Rainout Policy:

In the case of a postponement or cancellation due to rain of a Florida State League game, guests may bring their ticket stubs to the ticket window and exchange them for any other game that season, excluding specially priced events. No refunds will be issued.

For Group Ticket refunds, Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will work directly with the respective group leaders and handle refunds accordingly. Group tickets will not be allowed to be exchanged at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Box Office. Please contact your group leader for more information.

