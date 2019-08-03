Stone Crabs Game Notes - Sat, August 3 vs Palm Beach

After a doubleheader sweep Friday, the Stone Crabs look to claim the series over the Palm Beach Cardinals at 6 p.m. on Saturday. RHP Drew Strotman makes his High-A debut for Charlotte, against RHP Alvaro Seijas of the Cardinals.

RYAN, McCLANAHAN PITCH CRABS TO SWEEP

The Stone Crabs got a pair of outstanding pitching performances Friday, sweeping a doubleheader from the Palm Beach Cardinals by scores of 2-1 and 4-1. Joe Ryan allowed one hit over six innings in Game 1, before Shane McClanahan struck out nine over five innings in Game 2. Izzy Wilson drove in the winning run in Game 1 and reached base three times in the doubleheader.

DOMINATING THE DOG DAYS

The Stone Crabs completed their best month in franchise history Tuesday. Their two most recent months are two of the three best ever:

20-8 (.714) - JULY 2019

19-8 (.704) - July 2018

16-8 (.667) - JUNE 2019

18-9 (.667) - August 2017

18-9 (.667) - June 2010

TRENDING AT THE TOP

The Stone Crabs have gone 31-11 to start the second half, by far the best start to a half in franchise history. Amongst the eight leagues that use split seasons in Minor League Baseball, Charlotte boasts the BEST 2nd half record:

1. Charlotte 31-11 (.738)

2. Erie 31-12 (.721)

3. Bowie 29-12 (.707)

5. Kane County 27-13 (.675)

Delmarva 27-13 (.675)

STARTING STRONG

Led by three Bowling Green call-ups, the Stone Crabs' starting rotation has been phenomenal over the last 52 games:

Team ERA K/9 H/9 BB/9

Before May 31 28-27 3.31 6.8 8.3 3.4

Since May 31 37-15 1.60 8.9 6.5 1.9

ROMERO ROLLING

Stone Crabs starter Tommy Romero has been one of the best run preventors in Minor League Baseball this season. His ERA (1.87) ranks second amongst all active full season pitchers, trailing only Augusta's Seth Corry (1.85). Since the All-Star Break, Romero is a perfect 6-1 with a 1.19 ERA. He's held opponents to a .195 average over that time, and now leads the Florida State League in wins, ERA and WHIP.

STREAK FOR THE AGES

Early in July, the Stone Crabs completed the longest winning streak in franchise history:

10 games - July 2-12, 2019

9 games - June 9-20, 2010

RUNNING WILD

The Stone Crabs have held a massive advantage in the running game this season, stealing 14 more bases than every other team in the circuit. They've also shut down the opposition's running game:

SB ATT SB%

Stone Crabs 144 194 74.2%

Opponent 65 99 65.7%

RYAN IS REALLY GOOD

Joe Ryan is fourth in Minor League Baseball in strikeouts (146) and first in the Rays organization. He is 3-0 with a 0.75 ERA in his last six outings, striking out 42 batters in 34 innings (18 H, 5 BB).

STROTTING TO THE FSL

Pitching prospect Drew Strotman will make his High-A debut Saturday night, making his return from Tommy John surgery. The 4th round pick in 2017 worked to a 2.61 ERA over his first two pro seasons (95 K in 96.2 IP) before missing 14 months with an injury.

