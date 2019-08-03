Deal Downs Jupiter in Saturday's Game One, 2-0

August 3, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release





JUPITER, FLA.: LHP Hayden Deal and the Florida Fire Frogs dodged raindrops through the final two innings but plowed through to secure a 2-0 victory against the Jupiter Hammerheads in Saturday afternoon's game one of a double header at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The contest began with a 77-minute delay due to rain in the area and sloppy field conditions. Once the seven-inning game got underway, it elapsed just 92 minutes.

Deal (4-9) earned his second complete game of his career and received his first win since June 4 at Fort Myers. He faced 26 batters on Saturday, scattering five hits and a walk with six punch outs while firing an economical 76 pitches, 55 for strikes.

Six of the nine Fire Frogs in the order had a hit. Logan Brown bumped his hitting streak to five straight games. Riley Delgado moved his hit streak to three and on-base streak to seven with a knock. Andrew Moritz swatted 1-3 and has now recorded a base hit in seven consecutive assignments.

Moritz singled in the sixth three batters ahead of Jefrey Ramos. With two down, he smacked a two-run home run off RHP Cason Sherrod for his eighth long ball of the season and first since June 2 to put the Fire Frogs in front, 2-0.

Sherrod (0-2) gave up two hits and two runs in the sixth to take the loss.

Rehabbing Marlins pitcher RHP Austin Brice tossed a scoreless first inning with two Ks for the Hammerheads. RHP Taylor Braley surrendered four hits but no runs over four frames. RHP Colton Hock spun a scoreless seventh.

Jerar Encarnacion and Demetrius Sims went 2-3 at the dish for Jupiter. Sims doubled in the seventh for the Hammerheads to notch their only extra-base hit of the contest. However, Deal buckled down to get the final two outs of the game while stranding him in scoring position.

NEXT UP: Game two of Saturday's scheduled double header was pushed back to Sunday morning. Two seven-inning games will be played at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium beginning at 11 a.m. A 30-minute break will take place in between the contests.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.