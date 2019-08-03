Dunedin Looks to Bounce Back After Loss Last Night

ROSTER MOVES: The following roster moves have been made by Toronto that reflect in the Dunedin roster:

RHP Mike Ellenbest Transferred from Dunedin to New Hampshire

RHP Kyle Johnston Acquired via trade with the Washington Nationals in exchange for Daniel Hudson on July 31 Added to the Dunedin roster on August 3

SS Hugo Cardona Transferred from Gulf Coast to Dunedin

RHP Josh Winckowski Placed on the 7-day IL @ Dunedin

ABOUT YESTERDAY: Bradenton defeated Dunedin in the series opener by the final score of 7-2 at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson made his Advanced-A debut since the trade that sent him to the Toronto organization and lasted 3.2 innings. In the top of the Marauders scored three runs on the strength of Deon Stafford's bases clearing double. Bradenton added one more run in the fifth, two in the seventh, and one more in the eighth. Mason Martin, and Daniel Amaral drove in runs for Bradenton. RHP Gavin Wallace started and went seven innings, striking out a seasonhigh 11 batters.

TONIGHT'S ACTION: The Blue Jays take on the Bradenton Marauders for game two of the three game weekend series at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium in Clearwater. Tonight's matchup marks the 14th in the string of 16 straight games against South Division opponents. Dunedin has gone 28-26 overall against Florida State League South Division opponents in 2019.

AGAINST BRADENTON: Dunedin welcomes the Bradenton Marauders to town for the first time since April 14th. It's the second of three this weekend and the eighth of 13 matchups between the clubs. Back on the weekend of June 6th, the D-Jays snatched two wins in a three game series from the Marauders in Bradenton at LeCom Park. The Blue Jays currently hold the 4-3 season series lead between the teams.

