SeaWolves to Host Three Hiring Events at UPMC Park

February 15, 2022 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announced today that the team will host three Game Day Crew hiring events. The team is seeking outgoing, enthusiastic individuals (ages 16 & up) to fill a variety of game day positions for the 2022 baseball season.

The hiring events will take place in the UPMC Park Stadium Club located at 831 French St. on Saturday, February 26 (10 a.m. - 12 p.m.), Wednesday, March 9 (5 p.m. - 7 p.m.) and Saturday, April 30 (10 a.m. - 12 p.m.). Interested individuals will enter the Stadium Club through the ground level lobby and then take the elevator to the fourth floor. Prospective Game Day Crew Members will fill out applications and audition on the spot.

Available Crew Member positions include:

Food Service (Cashiers, Cooks, Servers, Runners & Vendors)

Stadium Operations (Post-Event Cleaning and Event Day Porters)

Team Store Associates

Funland Attendants

Camera Operators

Wolf Pack Entertainment Team

Opening Night, presented by Plyler Entry Systems, is Friday, April 8 as the SeaWolves host the Akron RubberDucks at 6: 05 p.m. Single-game tickets are now available (online only) at SeaWolves.com. SeaWolves Ticket Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available for the 2022 season by visiting SeaWolves.com or by calling 814-456-1300.

