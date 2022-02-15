Yard Goats Announce 2022 Promotional Schedule

Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced its 2022 promotional schedule for the home games at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The upcoming season, just 51 days away, will consist of many promotional nights, fireworks shows, premium giveaway games and celebrity appearances. Fans will be treated to Post-Game Fireworks Shows after every Saturday evening game, provided by Atlas Fireworks, who produce and execute the fireworks for the New England Patriots. The Yard Goats will blast off three consecutive Post-Game Firework Shows to celebrate Independence Day, July 1st through July 3rd.

The promotional schedule is highlighted by the fifth annual "Whalers Alumni Weekend," which will take place from July 15th through July 17th as the Yard Goats host the Harrisburg Senators. The Yard Goats will be wearing special hockey style uniforms to pay tribute to the former NHL franchise. Many former Hartford Whalers players will be part of a festive weekend which will include a luncheon, on-field pregame ceremony, and autograph session. Many historic Whalers moments and highlights will be shown to the fans on the outfield videoboard.

The Yard Goats will welcome a collection of celebrities to Dunkin' Donuts Park as Leslie David Baker, who played Stanley Hudson on The Office, will take part in a fun night celebrating the hit show. Mike Johnson of the Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise will appear at the park on Ladies Night on June 2nd. Both will be available for a special VIP meet-and-greet, "Stanley" bobbleheads will be available with a special ticket as well. YouTube celebrity and American food critic Daym Drops will be part of the fun on May 31st, and first 1,000 fans receive a Daym Drops bobblehead. Radio personality Mike Golic Jr. will be commemorated on a bobblehead at the Yard Goats game on August 30th.

MiLB's new partnership with Marvel Entertainment will present "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" campaign, where the Yard Goats will wear special edition Marvel Super Hero-branded jerseys on field during the game with other Marvel-themed activities and promotions taking place throughout the game. The "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" game will take place on June 16th and the Yard Goats will be dressed in a Captain America jersey for their game against the RubberDucks. The Yard Goats will also play as Los Chivos de Hartford on April 22nd, June 3rd, July 29th, August 20th and September 8th. The name, which translates from Spanish as the Goats of Hartford, is part of Minor League Baseball's Es Divertido Ser Un Fan campaign.

The Yard Goats will host "Negro Leagues Day" Celebration on June 17th. This game will shine the spotlight on some of the greatest players from the Negro Leagues, and tell the story of how these amazing trailblazers changed baseball history.

On May 6th and June 1st, the Yard Goats will play as the Hartford Steamed Cheeseburgers and wear their specially designed uniform jerseys and hats. The steamed cheeseburger is believed to be invented in Connecticut. Ted's Restaurant, who is famous for serving steamed cheeseburgers since 1959, will be present at the Hartford Neighborhood Flavors Cart with their Steamed Cheeseburgers available for fans to purchase the night of the game.

In addition to all the giveaways, fireworks and celebrity appearances, the Yard Goats also have several games with a fun theme so that fans can feel the spirit inside Dunkin' Donuts Park. Celebrate the Holidays with "Christmas in July" on July 27th, as the ballpark will be decked out for the season with festive lights and Christmas trees while the Holiday music gets the kids excited to see Santa Claus. "Halfway to Halloween" will take place on May 13th and fans will be encouraged to dress up in the favorite Halloween costumes while the kids enjoy a trick-or-treat. "80's Night" is on June 15th and will feature some of the best music from everyone's favorite decade. The Yard Goats have put together some fun theme games for the kids such as "Princess and Pirates Night" on July 13th, "Wizarding Day" on July 31st, and "Turtles Night" on September 1st. Fans of all ages will enjoy "Star Wars Night" on May 4th with Dunkin' Donuts Park turning into a galaxy for everyone to experience. The "Biggest Scavenger Hunt Ever" will take place at the Yard Goats game on June 29th with great prizes. Also, meet Peppa Pig at the game!

The best of Hartford will shine at Dunkin' Donuts Park on June 30th on "There's Nothing to Do in Hartford Night." The Yard Goats will show all the exciting things that the capital city has to offer in addition to professional baseball. Fans will get to select the uniforms the Yard Goats will wear, pick the music, and decide the on-field promotions for the game on September 2nd on "Fan Choice Night." "Irish Heritage Night" is on August 19th and will include Irish music, step dancers and performers along with Irish food items at select concession stands. "Country Night" is August 18th with music and line dancing. "College Night" is April 21st and the Yard Goats will put the spotlight on the local colleges with fun games and fight songs. "Robotics Night" is May 6th and will include a competition between the many talented robotic teams. Soccer will be the theme on June 1st for "Soccer Night." Fans get the chance to test their knowledge with "Trivia Night" on September 6th. A perfect night to take home the bragging rights in your family or group of friends. "Faith & Family Day" is August 21st and will be celebrated with a day game against the Fisher Cats. "Bark in the Park" is on April 9th and September 7th and fans will be allowed to bring and show off their dogs to the day game. On May 3rd, the Yard Goats will host "Women in Sports Night" and celebrate some of the exceptional females that have chosen career in sports. The Yard Goats will host the first ever "Pajama Party" at DDP on June 18th, and prizes will be given for the best PJ's and fun activities for the kids.

The Yard Goats will take a serious role in bringing attention to many causes and community programs. Pride Night (May 5th, July 14th, September 9th), Deaf Awareness Night (May 11th), Military Appreciation Night (May 14th), Pink in the Park (June 5th), First Responders Night (July 26th), and Strike Out Cancer Night (August 18th), will be incorporated into the schedule. The Yard Goats will also honor Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente in a celebration on August 20th.

Besides getting to watch the future stars of the Major Leagues, fans will also be able to take home a Yard Goats collectible at several of the games. The Yard Goats have put together an extensive premium giveaway schedule for the 2022 season.

2022 Premium Giveaway Schedule:

Yard Goats Tie Dye Kids Jersey (May 3rd), Yard Goats Pride Beer Koozie (May 5th & September 9th), Charging Goat Baseball Cap (May 10th), Daym Drops Bobblehead (May 31st), Yard Goats Camo Kids Jersey (June 14th), Yard Goats Pink Kids Jersey (June 28th), Yard Goats Red White and Blue Cap (July 12th), Yard Goats Pride Bracelet (July 14th), Chompers & Chew Chew Kids Jersey (July 27th), Yard Goats socks (July 28th), Los Chivos Cap (August 16th), Mike Golic Jr. Bobblehead (August 30th), Yard Goats Winter Cap (August 31st), Los Chivos Kids Jersey (September 8th).

All season long fans have the opportunity to take advantage of promotions such as "Kids Run the Bases" each Sunday game, presented by Harte Nissan & Infiniti, and "Baseball Bingo" each Tuesday game, presented by Hartford Provision Company when all fans can win prizes. The Yard Goats will also have several "Theme Nights" when fans can get creative and play along.

2022 Theme Nights:

Opening Night Celebration (April 8th), Bark in the Park (April 9th), Most Improved Student Night (April 19-20), College Night (April 21st), Los Chivos Night (April 22nd), Women in Sports Night (May 3rd), Star Wars Night (May 4th), Pride Night (May 5th), Robotics Night (May 6th), Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Night (, Mother's Day Celebration (May 8th), Deaf Awareness Night (May 11th), The Office Night with appearance by Leslie David Baker (May 12th), Halfway to Halloween (May 13th), Military Appreciation Night (May 14th), Soccer Night (June 1st), Ladies Night with appearance by Mike Johnson from The Bachelor (June 2nd), Los Chivos Night (June 3rd), Pink in the Park (June 5th), 80's Night (June 15th), Defenders of the Diamond (June 16th), Negro Leagues Celebration (June 17th), Pajama Party (June 18th), Father's Day Celebration (June 19th), Connecticut's Largest Scavenger Hunt (June 29th), There's Nothing to do in Hartford Night (June 30th), 4th of July Celebration (July 3rd), Princess & Pirates Night (July 13th), Pride Night (July 14th), Whalers Alumni Weekend (July 15-17), First Responders Night (July 26th), Christmas in July (July 27th), Los Chivos Night (July 29th), Scout Night (July 30th), Wizarding Day (July 31st), Chompers Mascot Birthday Party (August 17th), Country Night (August 18th), Irish Heritage Night (August 19th), Roberto Clemente Celebration & Los Chivos Night (August 20th), Faith & Family Day (August 21), Turtles Night (September 1st), Fan Choice Night (September 2nd), Organized Labor Night (September 3rd), Trivia Night (September 6th), Bark in the Park (September 7th), Los Chivos Night (September 8th), Pride Night (September 9th), Home Run for Heroes (September 10th), Final Game Celebration (September 11th)

2022 Post Game Fireworks Shows

April 23rd, May 7th, May 14th, June 4th, June 18th, July 1st, July 2nd, July 3rd, July 16th, July 30th, August 20th, September 3rd, September 10th

The Yard Goats open the 2022 season on Friday, April 8th (7:05 PM) against the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Season tickets, group tickets and luxury suites are now available for purchase. Individual game tickets for the 2022 regular season will go on sale this Friday (February 18th) at 10:00 AM on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com), or over the phone (860-246-4628), and all tickets will be delivered digitally. The Click-It-Or-Ticket Box office is open from Monday-Friday (10AM-5PM).

