Curve Host Teacher Appreciation Night on April 23

February 15, 2022







CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve will celebrate Teacher Appreciation Night on Saturday, April 23 when the Curve host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) at 4:00 p.m.

"Teachers fill such an important role in our lives as kids and they rarely receive the recognition they deserve for their efforts," said Curve General Manager Nate Bowen. "I can't think of a better way to finish off a successful school year than to honor some of the most impactful teachers in our community at a Curve game."

Teacher Appreciation Night, presented by 1ST SUMMIT BANK, will honor individuals who lend their passion and skills to educating the next generation. Nominations for Teacher of the Year will be accepted through March 31 and all submissions can be made here.

"1ST SUMMIT BANK is continuously looking for ways to support the members of our community and this partnership with the Altoona Curve to recognize our local teachers presented a great opportunity," said Sean McCool, Public Relations & Communications Manager at 1ST SUMMIT BANK. "Our teachers give so much of themselves, especially over the last two years. All of us at 1ST SUMMIT BANK commend the commitment of teachers in our community, and we want to recognize you for your efforts."

The Curve will honor the Teachers of the Year with a pre-game ceremony where winners will receive a $100 cash prize as well as gifts from the Curve and 1ST SUMMIT BANK. All nominated teachers will receive two Grandstand tickets good for the Curve's April 23 game at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Teacher Appreciation Night will also host a Book Drive which will benefit elementary school students who come from a low-income background. Fans are asked to drop off books at the gate upon entrance and a suggested list of books will be made available here.

The Curve are slated to begin the 2022 season on Friday, April 8 with a three-game series against the Harrisburg Senators. For tickets and more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

