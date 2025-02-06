SeaWolves Single-Game Tickets Available Online February 11

February 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Erie, PA) - The back-to-back Eastern League Champion Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announced today that single-game box seat tickets for the 2025 season will go on sale on Tuesday, February 11 beginning at 10 a.m. Tickets for Lower Box (100-Level) and Upper Box (200-Level) seats will be available ONLINE ONLY for all games starting on this date.

The UPMC Park box office and ticket windows WILL NOT be open for single-game sales or ticket package pickup at this time. Box office hours for single-game tickets and ticket package pickup will begin on Saturday, March 8.

Fans who purchase in advance of game day can save up to $3 per ticket compared to day-of-game walk-up prices. Convenience fees may apply to online purchases.

SeaWolves Ticket Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available for the 2025 season by visiting SeaWolves.com or by calling 814-456-1300. Single-game Stadium Club tickets will go on sale beginning March 14.

