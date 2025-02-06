Third Year of Curve Charities Generates over $84,000 in Donations to Area Non-Profits
February 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Altoona Curve News Release
CURVE, PA - Altoona Curve Charities, a 501c3 organization dedicated to supporting local youth programs and organizations that promote exercise, health, activity and education for the betterment of youth and community, is pleased to announce recipients of grant money and in-kind services for the 2024 grant cycle.
The 2024 grant cycle raised over $84,000 after donating over $175,000 in its first two years. Altoona Curve Charities raises money throughout the year through the purchase of 50/50 tickets at every home game. Donations are also accepted directly here.
"We want to thank the Altoona Booster Club once again for their assistance in selling the 50/50 tickets at all our home games and our fans for helping us make the impact that we do in the community," said Curve GM Nate Bowen. "We received a tremendous number of applicants this year and are continuing to look for ways to raise more funds through Curve Charities to assist as many organizations as possible, who support the mission of promoting good, healthy habits from a young age."
The 2024 grant cycle for Curve charities impacted 31 organizations, including:
Altoona Ambucs
Altoona Food Bank
Beating the Odds Foundation
Bellwood-Antis Youth Baseball
Bellwood-Antis Youth Softball League Inc.
Blair Regional YMCA
Bookworms Against Bullies
Cambria County Backpack Project
Cresson Lake Playhouse Inc.
Downtown Bedford Incorporated
Dragon Pride Foundation
Family Services
Flood City Youth Fitness Academy
Fulton County Library
George B Kelley Amateur Baseball Federation
Huntingdon Area SD Educational Foundation
Jared Box Project
Let Them Be Little
New Germany Athletic Association
Northern Cambria Softball and Baseball
Penn State Altoona Kids' College
Philipsburg-Osceola Little League
Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center
Roaring Spring Community Library
Sitting Bulls Sled Hockey
Ski Gap Community Center
Star Equestrians
The Door Student Services
Tiger Pack Program
Tyrone Snyder Public Library
YES to Kids
Non-profit organizations that are interested in applying for the next grant cycle, opening in the fall of 2025, can gather additional information and reaching Director of Community Relations Tony Talarigo at ATalarigo@altoonacurve.com.
The Altoona Curve Charities Gala is scheduled for Saturday, February 8, 2025, at the Altoona Grand Hotel. The Mardi Gras themed gala will begin with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are available for $50 through February 7 and include dinner and a limited open bar. The event will conclude at 10:00 p.m. 50/50 and rip tickets will be available for purchase with cash only.
For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open online 24/7/365.
