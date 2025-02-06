Third Year of Curve Charities Generates over $84,000 in Donations to Area Non-Profits

February 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - Altoona Curve Charities, a 501c3 organization dedicated to supporting local youth programs and organizations that promote exercise, health, activity and education for the betterment of youth and community, is pleased to announce recipients of grant money and in-kind services for the 2024 grant cycle.

The 2024 grant cycle raised over $84,000 after donating over $175,000 in its first two years. Altoona Curve Charities raises money throughout the year through the purchase of 50/50 tickets at every home game. Donations are also accepted directly here.

"We want to thank the Altoona Booster Club once again for their assistance in selling the 50/50 tickets at all our home games and our fans for helping us make the impact that we do in the community," said Curve GM Nate Bowen. "We received a tremendous number of applicants this year and are continuing to look for ways to raise more funds through Curve Charities to assist as many organizations as possible, who support the mission of promoting good, healthy habits from a young age."

The 2024 grant cycle for Curve charities impacted 31 organizations, including:

Altoona Ambucs

Altoona Food Bank

Beating the Odds Foundation

Bellwood-Antis Youth Baseball

Bellwood-Antis Youth Softball League Inc.

Blair Regional YMCA

Bookworms Against Bullies

Cambria County Backpack Project

Cresson Lake Playhouse Inc.

Downtown Bedford Incorporated

Dragon Pride Foundation

Family Services

Flood City Youth Fitness Academy

Fulton County Library

George B Kelley Amateur Baseball Federation

Huntingdon Area SD Educational Foundation

Jared Box Project

Let Them Be Little

New Germany Athletic Association

Northern Cambria Softball and Baseball

Penn State Altoona Kids' College

Philipsburg-Osceola Little League

Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center

Roaring Spring Community Library

Sitting Bulls Sled Hockey

Ski Gap Community Center

Star Equestrians

The Door Student Services

Tiger Pack Program

Tyrone Snyder Public Library

YES to Kids

Non-profit organizations that are interested in applying for the next grant cycle, opening in the fall of 2025, can gather additional information and reaching Director of Community Relations Tony Talarigo at ATalarigo@altoonacurve.com.

The Altoona Curve Charities Gala is scheduled for Saturday, February 8, 2025, at the Altoona Grand Hotel. The Mardi Gras themed gala will begin with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are available for $50 through February 7 and include dinner and a limited open bar. The event will conclude at 10:00 p.m. 50/50 and rip tickets will be available for purchase with cash only.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from February 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.