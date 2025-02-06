Yard Goats Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule

February 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced its 2025 promotional schedule for the home games at Dunkin' Park. In celebration of the Yard Goats 10th Anniversary, the promotional schedule is once again filled with fireworks shows, premium giveaway games, and theme nights. Fans will be treated to Post-Game Fireworks Shows after every Saturday evening game, plus July 3rd to celebrate Independence Day, and opening night which is just 57 days away. The Yard Goats open the 2025 season on Friday, April 4th (7:10 PM) against the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots.

The Yard Goats unveiled two new identities, the Hartford Thunder Chickens and the Hartford Leaf Peepers to join the popular Bouncing Pickles, Los Chivos de Hartford, Schoolboys, and the Connecticut Yard Goats. The Hartford Thunder Chickens will take the field for the first time on May 29th with their flashy new logo which includes a turkey illuminated by a flash of lightning. The Hartford Leaf Peepers will welcome in the fall season and play as the home team on September 3rd. The new brand is an homage to the millions of people who enjoy watching the leaves change colors every fall. In addition, the Yard Goats will play as the Connecticut Yard Goats on April 18th and the Hartford Bouncing Pickles on July 30th. The Bouncing Pickles was named Minor League Baseball's best theme night in 2023.

The Yard Goats will dress up in specially designed uniforms for "Harry Potter Night" on May 14th. Fans will be transported into the enchanting world of Harry Potter© and will have the opportunity for a ticket add-on option to purchase limited-edition Yard Goats caps representing each of the Hogwarts© houses. These caps, not available in the team store, are a must-have for aficionados of the magical universe.

The Yard Goats will introduce some new giveaway items for fans including Cowboy Hat (adults-August 29th), Vintage Delivery Driver Jersey (adults-Sept 4th), Floridian Shirt (adults-August 27th), Thunder Chickens Kids Jersey (June 24th), Red White & Blue Adult Jersey (September 5th), Chompers Plaid Kids Jersey (August 12th), Crocs Hat (June 10th), Pickleball Paddle (April 29th), and Fanny Pack Hat (September 2nd), along with the return of fan-favorite items such as Bowling Shirt (adults- August 28th), Roberto Clemente Hat (August 16th), Fancy Pants Hat (July 1), Pink Camo Hat (May 27th), Yard Goats Home White Kids Jersey (May 13th), Los Chivos Kids Jersey (July 29th) and Cross Body Bag (adults-August 26).

The promotional schedule is highlighted by the eighth annual "Whalers Alumni Weekend," which will take place on Saturday, August 2nd with post-game fireworks. The Yard Goats will be wearing special newly designed hockey-style uniforms to pay tribute to the former NHL franchise. Many former Hartford Whalers players will be part of a festive weekend which will include a luncheon, on-field pregame ceremony, and autograph session. Many historic moments and highlights will be shown on the video board.

In addition to all the fireworks, and giveaways, and returning staples such as Kids Run the Bases (all Sunday games) and Baseball Bingo (every Tuesday game), the Yard Goats added some new theme games so that fans can feel the spirit inside Dunkin' Park. Jackie Robinson Day (April 15th) -Honor the Hall of Famer who broke the color barrier in baseball, becoming the first African-American to play Major League baseball. Bluey Night (May 28th) -Meet Bluey... your favorite blue pup with big energy and a lovable spirit. VIP meet & greet available, Dinosaur Night (July 2nd) -Celebrate our favorite giant reptiles that ruled the earth, with fun activities and crafts for the whole family, Boy Bands Night (July 18th)-Enjoy the sweet sounds of teenage boy bands from the 80's, 90's, 2000's and today.

The Yard Goats are also bringing back some of the popular theme nights again for 2025. Opening Night 10th Anniversary Celebration with Fireworks (April 4th), Bark in the Park (April 5th /fans will be allowed to purchase a ticket and bring their dog to a game), Star Wars Day (May 4th/celebrate the most popular movie franchise of all time, with a salute to Star Wars and meet special characters at the game), Dairy Day (June 1st/celebrate Connecticut Dairy Farmers), Unicorn Night (June 11th/will be a fun and magical night with a Kids Unicorn Horn Headband Giveaway, games, crafts and prizes), Pajama Party Night (June 27th/fans can wear their favorite PJ's for a chance to win great prizes), Faith & Family Night (June 25th/special event celebrating the religious communities of our region), Jewish Heritage Celebration (August 31st/celebrate the history and culture), Country Night (August 14th/music and line dancing), 90's Night with Fanny Pack Hat giveaway (September 2nd/go back in time 30 years and relive some of the best things from that decade), Princess & Pirates Night (August 15th/fans can dress up and have your picture taken with a REAL princess or Pirate at the game and fun activities for the kids), and the Final Regular Season Home Game Celebration (September 7th). The Yard Goats will host multiple heritage nights, including the annual Irish Night (April 18th), with Irish music, step dancers, and performers, and Italian Night (August 13th) featuring Italian food along with singers and dancers in the pregame show.

The Yard Goats will celebrate baseball's Hispanic culture and its heritage when they play as Los Chivos de Hartford on May 1st, June 26th, August 1st and August 16th. The name, which translates from Spanish as the Goats of Hartford, is part of MiLB's "Copa de la Diversión," or "Fun Cup," designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. In addition, the Yard Goats will honor Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente in a Celebration on August 16th along with a Roberto Clemente hat giveaway and fireworks show.

The Yard Goats will once again host a Celebration of Negro League Baseball on June 28th with post-game fireworks, and play as the "Hartford Schoolboys," honoring Johnny "Schoolboy" Taylor, who was the first black athlete to play professional baseball in Hartford. This game will shine the spotlight on some of the greatest players from the Negro Leagues, and tell the story of how these amazing trailblazers changed baseball history.

The Yard Goats will take a serious role in bringing attention to many causes and community programs including Deaf Awareness Night (May 13th), Mental Health Awareness Night (May 15th), Military Appreciation Night (June 14th), Scooper Sunday (July 20th), First Responders Night (July 31st), Home Run for Heroes (August 3rd), Organized Labor Night (August 30th). This season, the Yard Goats will have four Most Improved Student Nights (April 15th-17th & April 30th), recognizing academic achievement in the classroom. The Yard Goats will host Pride Night on June 12th.

2025 Premium Giveaway Schedule:

Pickleball Paddle (April 29th), Yard Goats Home White Kids Jersey (May 13th), Pink Camo Hat (May 27th), Crocs Hat (June 10th), Thunder Chickens Kids Jersey (June 24th), Fancy Pants Hat (July 1), Los Chivos Kids Jersey (July 29th), Chompers Plaid Kids Jersey (August 12th), Roberto Clemente Hat (August 16th), Cross Body Bag (adults-August 26), Floridian Shirt (adults-August 27th), Bowling Shirt (adults- August 28th), Cowboy Hat (adults-August 29th), Fanny Pack Hat (September 2nd), Vintage Delivery Driver Jersey (adults-Sept 4th), Red, White & Blue Adult Jersey (September 5th).

2025 Theme Nights

Opening Night & 10th Anniversary Celebration (April 4th), Bark in the Park (April 5th), Jackie Robinson Day (April 15th), Most Improved Student Nights (April 15th-17th), Marine Corps Heritage Foundation Day (April 6th), Irish Night (April 18th), Most Improved Student Night (April 30th), Los Chivos Night (May 1st), Star Wars Night (May 4th), Deaf Awareness Night (May 13th), Harry Potter Night (May 14th), Mental Health Awareness Night (May 15th), Bluey Night (May 28th), Hartford Thunder Chickens (May 29th), Dairy Day (June 1st), Unicorn Night (June 11th), Pride Night (June 12th), Malmo Oat Milkers (June 13th), Military Appreciation Night (June 14th), Faith & Family Night (June 25th), Los Chivos Night (June 26th), Pajama Party Night (June 27th), Negro League Celebration (June 28th), Dinosaur Night (July 2nd), Boy Bands Night (July 18th), Scooper Sunday (July 20th), Hartford Bouncing Pickles (July 30th), First Responders Night (July 31st), Los Chivos Night (August 1st), Whalers Alumni Weekend (August 2nd), Italian Night (August 13th), Country Night (August 14th), Princess & Pirates Night (August 15th), Roberto Clemente Celebration (August 16th), Organized Labor Night (August 30th), Jewish Heritage Celebration (August 31st), 90's Night (September 2nd), Hartford Leaf Peepers (September 3rd), Final Regular Season Home Game Celebration (September 7th).

2025 Post Game Fireworks Shows

April 4th, April 19th, May 3rd, May 17th, May 31st, June 14th, July 3rd, July 19th, August 2nd, August 16th, August 30th, September 6th

2025 Post Game Kids Run the Bases

April 6th, April 20th, May 4th, May 18th, June 1st, June 15th, June 29th, July 20th, August 3rd, August 17th, August 31st, September 7th

Individual game tickets will go on sale for all home games this Friday (February 7th) at 10:00 AM. Fans may purchase tickets on the Yard Goats website yardgoatsbaseball.com, or over the phone at 860-246-4628, and tickets will be delivered digitally. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

Yard Goats Season Tickets, group tickets, hospitality options, and luxury suites are now on sale for the 2025 season by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from February 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.