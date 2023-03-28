SeaWolves Introduce Pepperoni Balls Identity

Erie Pepperoni Balls logo

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are excited to introduce the team's new 'Pepperoni Balls' alternate identity. The team will play as the Erie Pepperoni Balls during the Erie-est Weekend, August 4-5, at UPMC Park.

Pepperoni Balls, a savory treat of dough stuffed with pepperoni and cheese, are an Erie food staple. The team also is pleased to announce a partnership with Stanganelli's Italian Foods of Erie to be the official Pepperoni Ball provider of the SeaWolves. Stanganelli's Pepperoni Balls are made using original hand-cut, homemade dough and stuffed with pepperoni. Other flavors include pepperoni and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and jalapeño cheese, and thinly-sliced ham and cheese. Stanganelli's Pepperoni Balls will be available at UPMC Park throughout the 2023 season.

The New Era 59FIFTY on-field black cap with a red bill features an anthropomorphic pepperoni ball swinging for the fences. The team's new jersey features a black torso with red and white checkerboard sleeves and an Erie Pepperoni Balls wordmark across the chest. The jersey also features custom numbering on the back with pepperoni-style numerals. Pepperoni Balls merchandise is available now at the SeaWolves Team Store.

The team is also hosting a 'Name the Pepperoni Ball' character campaign. From now until Sunday, April 16, fans can vote on SeaWolves.com to help the team pick a name. Fans will have the option to vote from one of the pre-selected names or to write in one of their choosing. One lucky fan will win a Pepperoni Balls prize pack and four tickets to attend a game during the Erie-est Weekend, a celebration of local food, fun, people, and culture. Additional details of the Erie-est Weekend will be announced prior to Opening Night.

The Pepperoni Balls identity was designed by Dan Simon of Studio Simon in Louisville, Kentucky. Studio Simon is one the leaders in sports brand identity development. Studio Simon has worked with over 100 professional, college, and amateur sports teams and developed identities for two Super Bowls (XXXVI and XXXVII) and nine Baseball Winter Meetings.

Opening Night is Tuesday, April 11 as the SeaWolves host the Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates) at 6:05 p.m. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased during regular box office hours (Monday-Friday: 10 a.m - 5 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.) or online at SeaWolves.com. For ticket packages and hospitality, contact the SeaWolves at 814-456-1300.

