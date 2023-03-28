Baysox and Capital Gold WNAV Partner to Carry Baysox Broadcasts in 2023

BOWIE, MD - The Bowie Baysox announced today their partnership with Annapolis-based Capital Gold WNAV 1430 AM and 99.9 FM to carry Baysox broadcasts in 2023.

Capital Gold WNAV, also the flagship home of the Navy Midshipmen, will carry all available Baysox games that do not conflict with previously scheduled weekday daytime programming, or Navy athletics broadcasts. All 138 in the 2023 season games, including those not carried on WNAV, will begin 20 minutes before first pitch with the DCA Imaging Systems Pregame Show, and will also be streamed on Baysox.com/listen.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Baysox this year," said Steve Clendenin, owner of Maryland Media One, operator of Capital Gold WNAV. "We look forward to extending the long history of the Baysox on Capital Gold WNAV, for another stellar season of America's pastime on the radio, where it belongs. Baysox fans, here we come!

The Baysox 2023 Broadcast Team is led by Matt Sabados, who returns as the lead play-by-play voice of the Baysox for the 2023 season. Sabados made his debut as the voice of the Baysox last season after shifting over from an Eastern League opponent, working with the Erie SeaWolves in 2021, calling games and assisting in communications and content. The Lindenwood University (St. Louis, MO) grad has also made stops with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Then-High-A, HOU) and with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple-A, PHI).

Adam Pohl also returns to the booth for the Baysox in 2023. Now serving as the Baysox Director of Marketing, Pohl has been with the Baysox in different capacities since 2014, previously serving as the Director of Broadcasting. The University of North Carolina graduate also serves as the voice of Mount St. Mary's men's and women's basketball. Prior to his time in Bowie, Pohl worked with the Burlington Indians (2003-04), Salem Avalanche (2005-06) and Frederick Keys (2007-13). Pohl will be on the mic for select games throughout the 2023 campaign.

Additionally, Andre Magaro will join the Baysox Broadcast Team in 2023. A recent graduate of Penn State University this past December, Magaro joins Bowie as a Public Relations Assistant this season. Prior to starting with the Baysox, he called games as a student at Penn State and spent two years broadcasting collegiate summer baseball in the Northwoods League. Magaro will broadcast select games throughout the season, in addition to hosting the pregame and postgame shows for Baysox home games.

The 2023 Baysox season begins April 6 in Hartford, and the Home Opener at Prince George's Stadium will be on Tuesday, April 11 against Akron. Single Game Tickets, as well as Full and Partial Season Ticket packages and Group Tickets are now available. For more information, please call (301) 805-6000 or visit Baysox.com for more information. Keep up to date with all the Baysox news during the offseason by visiting baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Baysox.com Exclusive Games

4/7

4/28

5/13*

5/27*

8/26^

4/19

5/5*

5/20*

5/29*

9/9^

4/22

5/7*

5/21*

7/25

9/14^

4/25

5/11

5/23

8/2

*To be determined Navy Men's Lacrosse Playoffs

^To be determined Navy Football Game Time

