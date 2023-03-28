Yard Goats Continue Student Reading Challenge

(Hartford, CT ) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in partnership with Eversource, New England's largest energy delivery company, has announced the return of a student reading challenge for the 2023 season. Students (K-8th grade) who read five books outside of the school curriculum will earn two tickets to a Yard Goats game at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. A parent or guardian must register students on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com) from now until May 6th, and students will have until July 15th to complete their books. One lucky student will be selected to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

"We are extremely excited to once again partner with Eversource on the Yard Goats Reading Challenge which was very successful last season," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "This program is a fun way for students to set reading goals, and get rewarded for their efforts with tickets to a Yard Goats game. We look forward to honoring these diligent readers at a game this summer."

The Yard Goats encourage all school principals, teachers, and parents to share this exciting program with their students. The Yard Goats introduced the reading challenge with a video of "Energy Island" by Allan Drummond, which is available on yardgoatsbaseball.com, and can be shown in class. Energy Island is an inspiring true story about a community in Denmark that came together to form its own source of power using the renewable resource of wind.

"We're thrilled to support the Reading Challenge again this year - what better motivation to read is there than getting tickets to a Yard Goats game," said Eversource Vice President of Energy Efficiency and Electric Mobility Tilak Subrahmanian. "The story in 'Energy Island' is near to our hearts as we too are firm believers in the development of renewable energy, especially offshore wind. We hope the video taps into any interest the students may have in the energy world, they enjoy their books and have a great day at the ballpark."

The Yard Goats open the season on Thursday, April 6th (7:10 PM) against the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles affiliate). Individual game tickets, season tickets, group tickets and luxury suites for all Yard Goats games at Dunkin' Park are now available to purchase at yardgoatsbaseball.com.

