SeaWolves' Gania Wins PRSA Award

October 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







(Erie, PA) - The Eastern League Champion Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are pleased to announce that the team's Assistant General Manager of Communications, Greg Gania, has been named the Public Relations Society of America (Northwestern PA Chapter) PR Person of the Year. The award is given annually to a person that exemplifies excellence in public relations and marketing communications.

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized for PR excellence. For 20 years, I've been committed to making the SeaWolves a leader in the market when it comes to our communications," Gania said. "Thank you to SeaWolves Owner Fernando Aguirre and President Greg Coleman for their continued trust in me to manage the brand both locally and nationally. I'd also like to thank my communications department members Jason Dougherty, Laina Banic and Sam Lebowitz for their commitment to the team. Our PR, broadcasting, entertainment and marketing is a total team effort and I'm proud to lead such a talented group."

Gania joined the SeaWolves in March of 2006, holding the role of team broadcaster and media relations director. In 2011 he was promoted to Assistant General Manager of Communications and has been on the executive staff of the club ever since. Gania serves as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for the team. His off-air duties include leading the SeaWolves public and media relations efforts, overseeing all team communications, assisting in all team marketing efforts, overseeing baseball operations, coordinating team travel as well as other behind-the-scenes tasks. In 2024, he was named to the Detroit Tigers broadcast team and serves as a play-by-play broadcaster on the Detroit Tigers Radio Network for select games.

"Greg Gania has played an important role in some of our team's greatest successes. He may be known as the voice of the SeaWolves, but his off-air contributions have been wide-ranging and impactful too. It's exciting to see his talents recognized," SeaWolves President Greg Coleman said.

Gania will receive his award on November 21 at the annual Niagara Awards ceremony at The Brewerie at Union Station.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from October 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.