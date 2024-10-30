Individual-Game Tickets for Flying Squirrels' 2025 Season on Sale November 18

October 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - Individual-game tickets for the Richmond Flying Squirrels' 2025 season will go on sale on Monday, November 18, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Next year, the Flying Squirrels will celebrate their 15th season and the 40th anniversary of The Diamond.

Individual ticket sales will begin at 9 a.m. online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels' ticket office.

"We expect 2025 to rival our inaugural season as one of the most momentous years in franchise history," said Flying Squirrels Chief Operating Officer and General Manager Ben Rothrock. "There will be promotions throughout the season, including the Diamond Through the Decades series, celebrating Richmond's rich baseball tradition on Arthur Ashe Boulevard. Fans won't want to miss the opportunity to spend one more summer together at The Diamond, a place where generations of Richmonders have gathered for 40 years, as we all watch CarMax Park rise next door."

The Flying Squirrels will host select The Diamond Through the Decades Celebration nights throughout the 2025 season recognizing the ballpark's history dating back to 1985. A special 10-pack is available now that includes tickets to the five games, one ticket for final home game of the 2025 regular season and four flex vouchers redeemable for any 2025 regular-season game.

The Diamond Through the Decades Celebration games will take place various Thursdays throughout the 2025 season, including April 17, May 1, June 12, July 24 and August 28. Additional promotional and programming details for those games will be announced at a later date.

The Flying Squirrels open the 2025 season at The Diamond on Friday, April 4 against the Akron RubberDucks. Full-Season Memberships and Opening Night Packages are on sale now.

