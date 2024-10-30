2025 Tickets Go on Sale Saturday

October 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Single-game tickets for the Portland Sea Dogs' 2025 season will go on sale on Saturday, November 2nd at 9:00 AM. Tickets will be available for purchase online at seadogs.com, by phone at 207-879-9500, and in person at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field until 2:00 PM.

In celebration of the Sea Dogs' 32nd season in Portland, merchandise will be 32% off both online at seadogs.com and at the United Healthcare Souvenir Store located at Delta Dental Park. Additionally, all orders over $100.00 will receive free shipping.

A record ten fireworks shows will highlight the Sea Dogs' promotional schedule in 2025. A complete promotional schedule will be announced later and will be available at seadogs.com.

Single-game tickets start at just $12.

Season Tickets for the 2025 season are currently on sale. Several 5, 10, and 20 Game Ticket Packages are also available. The Sea Dogs are currently taking reservations for Sky Boxes, Picnics, Birthday Parties, and other group outings.

The 2025 season will be the Sea Dogs' 32nd season in Portland and 23rd as an affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. The Sea Dogs open the 2025 season on the road in Reading, Pennsylvania on Friday, April 4th against the Reading Fightin Phils. The home opener is set for Tuesday, April 8th at 6:00 PM against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

