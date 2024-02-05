SeaWolves Announce First Wave of 2024 Promotions

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, have released the first wave of the team's 2024 promotional calendar. 2024 Opening Night is Tuesday, April 9 against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) at 6:05 p.m. On Opening Night, the SeaWolves will raise their 2023 Eastern League Championship banner and returning players will be presented with their championship rings prior to the game. Fans will receive a 2024 SeaWolves magnet schedule upon exit.

FIREWORKS

The 2024 schedule will feature 12 fireworks nights starting on Friday, May 10 at 6:05 p.m. The team will celebrate Independence Day Weekend with back-to-back fireworks nights on July 4-5 beginning at 6:35 p.m. It marks only the fourth time since 2005 the team has hosted a game on July 4. Other fireworks dates include Friday, May 24 (6:05 p.m.), Sunday, May 26 (6:05 p.m.), Friday, June 7 (6:35 p.m.), Friday, June 28 (6:35 p.m.), Friday, July 12 (6:35 p.m.), Friday, July 26 (6:35 p.m.), Friday, August 16 (6:05 p.m.), Friday, August 30 (6:05 p.m.), and Friday, September 13 (6:05 p.m.).

Additionally, fans can participate in the SeaWolves All-American BBQ Picnic on July 4 including all-you-can-eat BBQ chicken breast, BBQ pulled pork, cheeseburgers, Stouffer's Mac & Cheese, potato salad, Bush's baked beans, cupcakes, and Pepsi fountain drinks.

GIVEAWAYS

The SeaWolves will celebrate their 2023 Eastern League Championship on several giveaway dates. On Saturday, April 13, the first 1,000 fans will receive a 2023 Champs howl towel. The first 1,000 fans will receive a 2023 Champions trucker cap on Friday, April 26. The following day on April 27, the first 1,000 fans will receive a 2023 Champs flag. On Saturday, June 8, the first 1,000 fans will receive a 2023 replica Eastern League championship ring.

The 2024 schedule includes two bobblehead giveaways for the first 1,000 fans per game date. Current Tigers star Kerry Carpenter will be featured on Saturday, May 25. Top prospect Colt Keith will be recognized with his own bobblehead on Sunday, July 28.

Other premium giveaways include SeaWolves tropical shirts (first 1,000) on Yacht Rock Night on June 29; patriotic beach towels (first 1,000) on Saturday, July 6; A.I.-inspired jerseys (first 1,000) on Artificial Intelligence Night on July 13; winter caps (1,000) on July 27; Pepperoni Balls short-sleeve hoodies (first 1,000) on August 17 as a part of the Erie-est Weekend; youth jerseys (first 1,000 fans; ages 12 & younger) on August 18; clear totes (first 1,000) on August 31; and raglan sweatshirts (first 1,000) on Game Show Night on September 14.

FAUXBACK FUN DAYS

Every Sunday home game, the SeaWolves throw it back to the era of day games and stickball, taking the field in new uniforms inspired by vintage baseball and classic animation. The team will release the new Sunday identity with a brand-new on-field cap and jersey combo in the coming weeks.

Additionally, every Sunday is Erie Federal Credit Union Family Fun Day. EFCU members can use their Platinum MasterCard, debit card, or show their member ID to buy a regularly priced Sunday ticket and receive a voucher for a free Smith's hot dog and fountain drink with each ticket purchased (limit 4 per member). Must be presented at time of purchase.

COMMUNITY INITIATIVES

The SeaWolves continue to partner with area businesses to support community initiatives. Local school students will enjoy learning through baseball on Education Days presented by UPMC Health Plan. These special 11:05 a.m. games are set for May 8 and May 22.

The SeaWolves and UPMC Health Plan will team up to host 'Strike Out Cancer Weekend' May 10-12. Players will don special cancer awareness jerseys that will be auctioned off with proceeds benefitting the Hamot Health Foundation's Cancer Fund. On Friday, May 10, fans will be treated to post-game fireworks while the first 1,000 fans on Saturday, May 11 will receive a SeaWolves Strike Out Cancer replica jersey.

OTHER NOTABLE NIGHTS AND THEMES

Star Wars Night returns on Friday, June 28 as the team will wear special Star Wars jerseys. Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night is on Friday, July 5 and features a Captain America character appearance. The team will wear special jerseys with the team's Marvel-created logo, and fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite Marvel Super Hero™.

The team's Howl-O-Ween event returns on Friday, September 13 as the team celebrates with a spooky theme. The team will wear special Eerie uniforms with an on-field cap featuring the team's FrankenWolf logo.

Dog owners can bring their leashed pets to the games on two select Wednesday home games. This season, Bark at the Park nights will be held on June 5 and August 28.

The SeaWolves will once again participate in the season-long Copa de la Diversión program, playing four games as the Erie Piñatas on June 25, July 12, August 13, and August 30.

Due to increased demand, the team will host five weekday matinee games with 1:05 p.m. starts on April 10 & 24, June 26, July 10 & 24. The SeaWolves are now accepting school group bookings for UPMC Health Plan Education Days and summer camp and senior groups for weekday matinee games. For group opportunities or to book a hospitality space on one of these dates, email seawolves@seawolves.com.

SeaWolves single-game tickets are on sale now, ONLINE ONLY. For ticket packages and hospitality, contact the SeaWolves at 814-456-1300.

