Sea Dogs to Host Fan Fest Event on April 3rd

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, will host a Fan Fest event, to benefit Make-A-Wish Maine, on Wednesday, April 3rd at 5:30 PM at the Portland Expo.

Tickets for the event are $20 for adults and $12 for kids (16 and under) and are currently on sale. A table of eight can be purchased for $160. The first 25 tables purchased will have a player or coach seated at the table. Tickets can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.

Doors to the event will open at 5:30 PM, where fans will get their first opportunity to meet the 2024 Portland Sea Dogs. All the players and coaches will be available for autographs. Additionally, there will be music, games, and of course Slugger the Sea Dog. A traditional bean suppah with Sea Dogs Biscuits will be served at 6:15 PM. At 7:00 PM Sea Dogs broadcaster Rylee Pay will interview several key players and coaches on stage to preview the 2024 season.

The event benefits Make-A-Wish Maine. The Maine chapter of Make-A-Wish has granted more than 1,800 wishes and serves children battling critical illnesses in each of Maine's 16 counties. Through the support of donors and volunteers, Make-A-Wish Maine grants on average one wish every five days.

"The Sea Dogs have been a great community partner where they have created memories that will last a lifetime for several Make-A-Wish kids," said Make-A-Wish Maine President & CEO Kate Vickery. "We're excited to be the beneficiary of this wonderful event and to give kids a fun evening out where they have the opportunity to meet future Red Sox stars."

The Sea Dogs open their 31st season on Friday, April 5th at 6:00 PM against the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies). Tickets are now on sale for all 2024 home games and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.

