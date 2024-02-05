You Can Get Busy Living with Gil Bellows at Canal Park July 20th for the Mansfield Reformatory VIP Package

(AKRON, OHIO) - Gil Bellows, the actor best known for his roles as Tommy Williams in The Shawshank Redemption and Billy Thomas in Ally McBeal will be at Canal Park Saturday, July 20. Tickets are available now for a special pregame VIP meet-and-greet with Bellows that includes a picnic and guaranteed Gil Bellows bobblehead presented by Summa Health.

Tickets for the Mansfield Reformatory VIP Package are available at akronrubberducks.com and include the following:

July 20 game ticket located in the Serra Auto Park Fowl Territory

Guaranteed Gil Bellows bobblehead presented by Summa Health

Meet and greet with Gil Bellows presented by State and Federal Communications

Autograph from Gil Bellows

RubberDucks Hat

All-You-Can-Eat Picnic (hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, mac & cheese, barbecue pulled chicken, chips, cookies, water, iced tea, lemonade, Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite)

"We are excited to welcome Gil Bellows aka Tommy Williams to Akron," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "With The Shawshank Redemption turning 30 years old this year, it will be awesome to have the actor who portrayed one of the film's most memorable characters at Canal Park."

Tickets for the event may be ordered by calling (330) 375-1706 or

VIP EVENT TICKETS (use the coupon code TOMMY). Only fans that purchase a VIP package will be able to receive an autograph from Bellows at the Saturday, July 20 game.

2024 Season Ticket and Flex Ticket packages are available now by visiting akronrubberducks.com or by calling 855-97-QUACK.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Friday, April 5 against the Altoona Curve at 7:05 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

