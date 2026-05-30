WNBA Toronto Tempo

Seattle Storm vs. Toronto Tempo: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 30, 2026

Published on May 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo YouTube Video


MAKE THAT A HOME DUBBB

The Toronto Tempo secure the win over the Storm, 93-72. Mabrey and Rice powered the team with impressive stat lines to bring the Tempo to win No. 5!

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.

Check out the Toronto Tempo Statistics

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