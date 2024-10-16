Seattle Reign FC Defender Shae Holmes Signs Contract Extension

October 16, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC defender Shae Holmes signed a new contract that will keep the second-year defender in Seattle through the 2026 season, the club announced today. Prior to signing this extension, Holmes was set to become a free agent following the 2024 season.

"We are thrilled to announce the re-signing of Shae Holmes," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "Over the past two seasons, Shae has demonstrated remarkable consistency across our backline, showcasing her reliability on both sides of the ball. Her team-first mentality and versatility are invaluable assets to our squad, and her contributions positively impact both the club and our community. We are excited to see her continued growth and future success here at Reign."

Holmes was selected by the Reign in the 2023 NWSL Draft as the 19th overall pick. In regular season play, the defender out of the University of Washington has registered 14 starts in 23 games played across her first two seasons. Holmes has tallied 63 duels won, 50 clearances, 26 interceptions, 17 tackles won and 12 blocks in that span. Since the start of the 2023 season, Holmes has recorded the third-most blocks and fifth-most interceptions for the Reign.

"I'm grateful to sign a contract extension and continue my soccer journey in Seattle for two more years," Holmes said. "It's a privilege to represent this city and play for our fans. I'm thankful for all of you, my family, friends and teammates for the endless support!"

In her rookie season, Holmes started in all seven matches during the 2023 Challenge Cup, helping the club earn a shutout in all six games of group play. Holmes was just one of two rookies selected to the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup All-Tournament Team.

"Since we brought in Shae, she has exceeded our already high expectations in her professional development," said Seattle Reign FC Head Coach Laura Harvey. "Shae makes an impact all over the field and in our community. She is a very talented player and an even better human, and we're excited to have her at the Reign for two more years."

The 24-year-old was named the club's nominee for the 2024 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, for her work with MS, I'mpossible. Holmes continues to volunteer for the organization while using her platform to educate, raise funds and support young adults with MS. Fans can vote for Holmes daily through October 31 to win the prestigious award, which would also secure a $5,000 donation to MS, I'mpossible.

