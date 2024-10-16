Yanez, Racing Launch Fundraiser for Women, Families Experiencing Pregnancy Loss

This past summer, Racing Louisville head coach Bev Yanez and her family experienced the agonizing loss of her pregnancy.

Yanez called the ordeal devastating, saying it was "the biggest heartbreak I've experienced in my life." And yet, in the days that followed and the months since, Yanez has been deeply moved by the outpouring of support from the Louisville and global soccer community.

That support is why Yanez and Racing Louisville have partnered with Kentucky Fertility Institute for a fundraising drive to support women and families experiencing pregnancy loss. All proceeds will go to Resolve, the National Infertility Association dedicated to ensuring that all people challenged in their family building journey reach resolution through being empowered by knowledge, supported by community, united by advocacy and inspired to act.

Donations can be made here through the end of October. The Kentucky Fertility Institute will match donations up to $5,000.

"My family and I endured a heartache we could've never prepared our hearts for," said Yanez. "Since speaking out, I've come to understand so many people have experienced such devastating heartache. My only hope through such hard times is we recognize the power of being there for each other and comforting one another. In a time we felt so alone, I quickly realized how many people were there for us, even those we may not have ever directly met. We will always wonder what life would've been like with our sweet boy here, and through the power of love and each other, we can continue to heal and move forward with him always in our hearts. We will never forget - we only hope to spread the love our boy gave us in the 13 weeks I carried him."

"Infertility and pregnancy loss are all too common - with 1 in 6 couples experiencing infertility and 1 in 4 pregnancies ending in miscarriage," said Dr. Robert K. Hunter II, founder and director of the Kentucky Fertility Institute. "As devastating as these experiences can be, no one should have to suffer through them alone. Whether patients are struggling to start or grow their families, or just planning ahead to make sure they can achieve their family-building goals when they're ready, we're here to support them. But we can't do it alone, and your donation to Resolve helps to promote expanded access to care, increased funding for advocacy and better education and support programs for anyone who may need assistance with their fertility journey."

Racing Louisville and Kentucky Fertility Institute have been partners since 2021, when the club became the first in the National Women's Soccer League to provide family planning support to its players. Kentucky Fertility Institute offers complimentary fertility preservation services, including egg freezing, embryo freezing and long-term storage.

The Kentucky Fertility Institute is located in Louisville's East End. The institute focuses on patient-centered family planning healthcare to accommodate patients' values and preferences along with their medical needs and design a truly individualized care plan for each patient.

