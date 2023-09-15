Season Ends with Game 3 Loss on Road

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) edged the TinCaps on Friday night, 2-1, at Dow Diamond, ending Fort Wayne's season. After winning the first game at home, the 'Caps dropped the final two games of the best-of-three series on the road, both by a run.

TinCaps starting pitcher Dylan Lesko (No. 4 Padres prospect) fanned three across three innings, allowing two runs. Austin Krob (No. 28 Padres prospect) posted three shutout innings in relief before Keegan Collett and Carter Loeweneach tossed a scoreless frame as well.

The Loons got on the board in the bottom of the third when Dalton Rushing (No. 1 Dodgers prospect) smacked an RBI double into the right-center field gap. They added another in the fourth with Alex Freeland's run-producing double.

Fort Wayne inched back to within one in the sixth thanks to Kai Murphy's solo homer ripped to right field.

The 2023 TinCaps posted the club's first overall winning season since 2015, and first playoff appearance since 2017. Along the way, Fort Wayne set a franchise record for home runs in a season and threw a no-hitter for the first time in a decade.

Ironically, the 2024 TinCaps season begins back here on April 5, with the home opener at Parkview Field set for Tuesday, April 9, when the 'Caps host the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate).

